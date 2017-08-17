Mortgage Rates Drop Again

(FRM) averaged 3.89 percent with an average 0.4 point for the week ending August 17, 2017, down from last week when it averaged 3.90 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.43 percent.

this week averaged 3.16 percent with an average 0.5 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.18 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.74 percent.

(ARM) averaged 3.16 percent this week with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.14 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.76 percent.

Attributed to Sean Becketti, chief economist, Freddie Mac.

"Following a mild decline last week, the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1 basis point this week. The 30-year mortgage rate similarly remained relatively flat, falling just 1 basis point to 3.89 percent. Mortgage rates are continuing to hold at low levels amidst ongoing economic uncertainty."

