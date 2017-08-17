Seventh Generation Introduces a New Disinfectant Spray

Mission-Led Household and Personal Care Products Company Introduces New Line of No Rinse Required Disinfectant Sprays, based on CleanWell Technology

(firmenpresse) - BURLINGTON, VT -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- , a leading household and personal care products company and pioneer in the environmentally conscious products space, today announced the launch of Seventh Generation Disinfectant Spray. Seventh Generation's new Disinfectant Spray kills 99.99% of bacteria and viruses(1) using CleanWell technology, a disinfectant formula based on thyme oil.

The new products eliminate odors and feature scents made with essential oils and botanical extracts; available in three SKUs: Lavender Vanilla & Thyme Scent, Fresh Citrus & Thyme Scent, and Eucalyptus, Spearmint & Thyme Scent. With this product, there is no rinse required after use, even on food contact surfaces, a unique attribute in the category. The spray is also non-flammable and powered by compressed air, utilizing continuous 360 degrees spray technology that won't lose pressure.

"Seventh Generation has always believed that every element of our products should keep the wellbeing of our customers in mind," said Joey Bergstein, COO of Seventh Generation. "Our new disinfectant sprays are no different; we went through extensive work to ensure we were putting together a botanically based spray we can feel good about people using in their homes."

The new disinfectant is appropriate for use in homes and is effective at killing viruses specifically: Rhinovirus type 37 (the common cold virus) and Influenza A viruses, including H1N1. It's also effective at killing bacteria, specifically: Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Escherichia coli.

Seventh Generation has long believed that consumers have a right to know what is inside the cleaning products they use. While it is not required by U.S. law, Seventh Generation lists ingredients on all their cleaning product labels, including fragrance ingredients. Seventh Generation has extended this practice to the new line of Disinfectant Sprays. In addition to the disclosure of the active ingredient (as required by law) the formula's other ingredients, including fragrance ingredients, are voluntarily listed on the product labels.

The new disinfectant sprays are currently rolling out nationwide at CVS Pharmacy, Target, grocery and natural food stores. For more information about Seventh Generation, please visit .

For over 20 years, it's been Seventh Generation's mission to help you protect your world with our environmentally conscious and effective household products. Our products are solutions for the air, surfaces, fabrics, pets and people within your home -- and for the community and environment outside of it. Seventh Generation offers a full line of laundry, dish and household cleaners, baby products including Free & Clear diapers, training pants and baby wipes, plus recycled paper products and recycled plastic trash bags, and feminine care products including Organic certified tampons. The company derives its name from the Great Law of the Iroquois Confederacy that states, "In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations." For information on Seventh Generation cleaning, paper, baby and feminine personal care products, to find store locations, and explore the company's website visit . To read more about Seventh Generation's corporate responsibility, visit the Corporate Consciousness Report at: .

(1) Kills over 99.99% of household germs, specifically: Influenza A virus, H1N1, Rhinovirus type 37, Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Escherichia coli.

Image Available:



Image Available:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3163452



PressRelease by

Seventh Generation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/17/2017 - 13:50

Language: English

News-ID 556942

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Seventh Generation

Stadt: BURLINGTON, VT





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease