Enjoy a Family Holiday on the Beautiful Beaches of Bermuda

Bermuda for families: discover why this beautiful Atlantic island has so much more to offer parents and children than just sand, sea and sun.
(firmenpresse) - Youve probably already seen the photos of the powdery-pink sand, granite rocks and crystal clear waters you may have even pinned a few on your holiday wish list on Pinterest. But did you know that the beautiful, small Atlantic island is more than an idyllic, romantic holiday spot? Theres plenty on offer in Bermuda for families too.
At Prestige, we have been arranging family holidays to Bermuda for what seems like forever, and the feedback is always the same: We loved it, and the children had the time of their lives.
The Perfect Accommodation
Arranging a family holiday can be tricky for parents: you want to have a relaxing, indulgent time and you want the children to have fun too. (Ive been in this business long enough to know that unless the little ones are happy and well catered for, the parents arent going to get the holiday they deserve!)
So the first thing I talk to parents about when theyre booking a holiday to Bermuda for families, is how to choose the right accommodation. For me, thats the luxurious Fairmont Southampton.
With its stunning private beach, two swimming pools (one of which has a water slide and splash pool, the other a Jacuzzi), and a daily childrens club with a fully supervised programme of entertainment, the Fairmont Southampton is a great family choice.
Add to this a range of price deals specially designed to attract the family market, and the Fairmont Southampton makes sense both emotionally and financially.
Things to Do in Bermuda
Lets face it, give most children a private beach, two swimming pools and a Kids Club and they will be happy from the moment you arrive to the moment you have to drag them out of the warm ocean for the very last time. But if you find that everyone would like a change of scenery, youll discover there is actually plenty to do in Bermuda.
Swim with Dolphins at the Royal Naval Dockyard
Visit the old fort and let your little ones climb over the ramparts, eat some of the best fish and chips on the island, and learn about pirates at the museum, before swimming with the gentle bottlenose dolphins at Dolphin Quest.
Watch the Sharks in the Bermuda Aquarium
Children who are too young for scuba diving can get up close with the beautiful local marine life by visiting the fascinating Bermuda Aquarium. The sharks are always a big draw, as is the interactive feeding time for the seals.
Spend the Day on Horseshoe Bay
The next beach along from the Fairmont Southampton is the popular Horseshoe Bay. Stroll along to the western section (known locally as Baby Bay) and youll discover one of the islands most family-friendly beaches with loads of facilities, including ice-cream bars perfect for cooling down hot children.
Book Now
With its elegant luxury, excellent facilities and beautiful beaches and scenery theres so much in Bermuda for families to enjoy that its worth booking your place now. Call our helpful customer service team and well arrange everything, so that all youll need to do is lie on the beach and relax.
