ClearCorrect acquired by global dental leader Straumann Group

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearCorrect, LLC, a

leading manufacturer of clear aligners, is pleased to announce their acquisition

by the Straumann Group, a global leader in tooth replacement solutions, for a

total consideration of approximately $150 million.



For over 10 years, ClearCorrect (a privately-held company) has established

itself as a leader in clear aligner manufacturing, servicing doctors in North

America, Europe, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. This investment will help

ClearCorrect to improve its products and expand to offer their

popular Flex and Unlimited treatment options to more providers around the world.



Straumann's acquisition is a vote of confidence in ClearCorrect's role in

driving the rapidly-growing clear aligner market. It comes as part of a new

initiative by Straumann to enter the orthodontic market and leverage the power

of digital technology to deliver total orthodontic solutions.



CEO of the Straumann Group, Marco Gadola, says of the union:



"ClearCorrect provides us with technology, expertise and a strong footing in

this field. In return, we offer a global distribution and marketing network, in

addition to brand leverage. With some big changes expected in the clear aligner

industry, our union with ClearCorrect has come together at exactly the right

time. I am delighted that ClearCorrect's entrepreneurial leadership team will

stay with the company and partner with us in supporting customer and patient

needs and in growing the business."



CEO of ClearCorrect, Jarrett Pumphrey says:



"We're excited to be a part of Straumann. We're proud of how far we've come on

our own and now, with the support of a recognized innovator with decades of

industry experience, ClearCorrect has the resources to improve and expand the

way we've always wanted to without compromising our values."





ClearCorrect will continue to design and manufacture clear aligners in Round

Rock, Texas, under the ClearCorrect brand name. ClearCorrect providers can

expect a smooth transition, as the company anticipates no disruptions to its

products or service.



The partnership between ClearCorrect and Straumann will be finalized over the

coming month.



About ClearCorrect



Based in Round Rock, Texas, ClearCorrect is a leading manufacturer of clear

aligners, discreetly correcting malocclusion since 2006. ClearCorrect offers a

more affordable and doctor-friendly approach to tens of thousands of doctors

around the world. For more information, visit clearcorrect.com or call (888)

331-3323.



About Straumann



The Straumann Group (SIX:STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement solutions

that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands

that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in tooth replacement and

esthetics, including Straumann, Instradent, Neodent, and Medentika, etkon and

other fully/partly owned companies and partners.



Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group employs 4200 people worldwide and

its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries

through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.



