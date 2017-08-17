Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission and Validation of IV Eravacycline Marketing Authorization Application by European Medicines Agency

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals,

Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel

antibiotics to treat life-threatening multidrug- resistant (MDR) infections,

today announced that the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for IV

eravacycline for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI)

has been submitted and was validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Eravacycline is a novel, fully-synthetic fluorocycline antibiotic being

developed for the treatment of serious infections, including those caused by

multidrug-resistant (MDR) pathogens. The MAA filing is based on data from the

phase 3 IGNITE1 clinical trial in which eravacycline was well tolerated and

demonstrated statistical non-inferiority to ertapenem using the primary endpoint

of clinical response at the test-of-cure (TOC) visit.



"The MAA filing represents a significant milestone for Tetraphase as it is our

first regulatory application for marketing authorization and a major step toward

making eravacycline available as a new antibiotic treatment option for patients

with serious hospital infections," said Guy Macdonald, President and Chief

Executive Officer of Tetraphase. "I am proud of the dedicated team at Tetraphase

who made this happen and who support our commitment to develop novel

antibiotics to treat drug-resistant infections. We look forward to working with

the EMA during their review of this application and to focusing on the

submission of the New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

in the first quarter of 2018."



About Eravacycline



Eravacycline is a novel, fully-synthetic fluorocycline antibiotic being

developed for the treatment of serious infections, including those caused by

multidrug-resistant (MDR) pathogens that have been highlighted as urgent public



health threats by both the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for

Disease Control (CDC). Eravacycline has demonstrated potent activity against

multidrug-resistant (MDR) pathogens, including carbapenem-

resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE), Acinetobacter baumannii, and colistin-

resistant bacteria carrying the mcr-1 gene. Eravacycline is in phase 3 clinical

development for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI)

and complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI).



Eravacycline is currently being investigated in the Company's phase 3 IGNITE

(Investigating Gram-negative Infections Treated with Eravacycline) program. To

date, eravacycline has been administered to over 1,500 patients and in two

completed phase 3 trials in cIAI. In IGNITE1, twice-daily IV eravacycline met

the primary endpoint by demonstrating statistical non-inferiority of clinical

response compared to ertapenem, was well tolerated, and achieved high cure rates

in patients with Gram-negative pathogens, including resistant isolates. The

IGNITE1 data is serving as the basis of the MAA for IV eravacycline for the

treatment of patients with cIAI now under review by the EMA. In IGNITE4, a

second phase 3 clinical trial in patients with cIAI, twice-daily IV eravacycline

met the primary endpoint by demonstrating statistical non-inferiority of

clinical response compared to meropenem, was well tolerated, and achieved high

cure rates. The Company plans to use the results from IGNITE1 and IGNITE4 to

support an NDA submission for IV eravacycline in cIAI. Tetraphase is also

currently conducting IGNITE3, an additional phase 3 trial evaluating once-daily

IV eravacycline in patients with cUTI and, assuming a positive outcome, the

Company plans to use the results from IGNITE3 to support a supplemental NDA

submission for eravacycline in cUTI. In parallel, Tetraphase is continuing its

efforts to develop an oral dose formulation of eravacycline. A phase 1 clinical

program is ongoing which is designed to evaluate and optimize the oral dosing

regimen for eravacycline.



About Complicated Intra-abdominal Infections (cIAI)

Intra-abdominal infection (IAI) is a common problem in clinical practice and

comprises a wide variety of disease processes. IAI is classified as

uncomplicated or complicated based on the extent of the infection. Complicated

intra-abdominal infection extends beyond the source organ into the peritoneal

space (the space between the two membranes that separate the organs in the

abdominal cavity from the abdominal wall) as a result of perforation or other

damage to the gastrointestinal tract. cIAI diagnoses include intra-abdominal

abscess, stomach or intestinal perforation, peritonitis, appendicitis,

cholecystitis, or diverticulitis. Different bacterial pathogens are responsible

for cIAI, including Gram-negative aerobic bacteria, Gram-positive bacteria, and

anaerobic bacteria, and there are also mixed infections. IAI is an important

cause of morbidity and mortality and is the second most common cause of

infectious mortality in the intensive care unit. Early detection, containment

and appropriate antimicrobial treatment are essential to the successful

treatment of IAI. This is even more critical with increasing rates of infections

caused by drug-resistant bacteria, which limit the effectiveness of currently

available antibiotics.



About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Tetraphase is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary

chemistry technology to create novel antibiotics for serious and life-

threatening bacterial infections, including those caused by many of the

multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria highlighted as urgent public health threats

by the CDC. Tetraphase has created more than 3,000 novel tetracycline analogs

using its proprietary technology platform. Tetraphase's pipeline includes three

antibiotic clinical candidates: eravacycline, which is in phase 3 clinical

trials, and TP-271 and TP-6076, which are in phase 1 clinical trials. Please

visit www.tphase.com for more company information.



Forward-Looking Statements



Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and

prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations,

prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words

"anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "will" and similar expressions,

constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially

from those indicated by such forward- looking statements as a result of various

important factors, including: whether results obtained

in previous clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future

clinical trials; whether eravacycline or any other clinical candidate will

advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis or at all; whether

the results of the Company's development efforts will warrant regulatory

submission and whether any such submissions will receive approval from the

United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory

agencies; whether, if any clinical candidate obtains approval, it will be

successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the "Risk

Factors" section of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities

and Exchange Commission on August 2, 2017. In addition, the forward-looking

statements included in this press release represent our views as of August

17, 2017. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our

views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking

statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation

to do so.



