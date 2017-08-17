CSPi Adds Technology Heavy Weights to Drive Growth of Cybersecurity Products

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), a provider of
advanced security products and security services, as well as IT technology
managed services, today announced the addition of key players to continue the
company's growth trajectory within the cybersecurity market and channel
community. Joining CSPi is Joe D'Agostino, Director of Worldwide Sales, Tim
Ober, Chief Technology Architect and Gary Southwell, General Manager, High
Performance Products Division which includes cybersecurity products, has been
newly appointed as a CSPi corporate officer.
Leading the charge on worldwide security sales, Joe D'Agostino joins CSPi from
an extensive background in working with high growth cybersecurity companies,
including Invincea (Sophos), Core Security (Corion) and Application Security
(Trustwave). With a tenacity for building direct sales pipeline, as well as
global channel communities, D'Agostino's expansive network and ability to build
incentivizing programming is a natural indicator of his value to the
organization.
"To be successful in the cybersecurity arena you need the right combination of
flawless execution on product development and stellar executive leadership to
drive the organization ahead of the curve," said Victor Dellovo, CEO, CSPi.
"With this all-star team and a newly revealed cybersecurity R&D center, the
company is making the right strategic investments to reach ultimate success."
As Chief Technology Architect, Tim Ober is a security technology heavy hitter
and holds numerous patents in networking, key management, encryption and anti-
tamper. Over a 30 year career Tim has been a key contributor to security
products for the commercial and U.S. Government markets including secure and
encrypted communication technologies. Tim joins CSPi from Gemalto/SafeNet where
he focused on encryption and anti-tamper solutions, which contributed to growing
the organization to $100M over a 5 year period.
"Since joining CSPi, in 2016, we've been focused on building a security team,
one with not only broad and deep experience in the security space, but also been
on the leading edge of technology innovations," said Gary Southwell, General
Manager. "With Tim and Joe in place, as well as the rest of the organization, we
are poised to be successful in our mission of providing customers with solutions
that will secure data no matter where it is located or how it is being used."
With over 25 years of strategic business and security product planning, Gary
Southwell brings a wealth of data privacy and compliance knowledge to CSPi. Gary
is responsible for the development of advanced cyber-threat solutions designed
to speed up breach identification while decreasing incident response time, as
well as providing uncompromising data security no matter whether it is on
premise or in the cloud. Prior to joining CSPi Gary co-founded Seceon, an
innovative threat detection and remediation company. Having previously served as
the CTO at BTI Systems and the General Manager at Juniper Networks, Gary has
developed an art for crafting solutions to solve big data security without
compromising critical application performance.
About CSPi
CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions - the High
Performance Products, including the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, and
Technology Solutions - with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi's
HPP division offers advanced cybersecurity solutions, as well as extreme-
performance ethernet adapters for diverse applications, including security,
financial trading, content creation/distribution, storage networking
applications. CSPi's Technology Solutions division provides innovative
technology solutions for network solutions, wireless & mobility, unified
communications & collaboration, data center solutions, advanced security, along
with professional and managed services across those technology focus areas. CSPi
Technology Solutions works with the world's leading IT software and
infrastructure companies to create solutions for the unique IT requirements of
its customers. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com.
Myricom is a registered trademark of CSP Inc. All other brand names, product
names or trademarks belong to their respective owners.
