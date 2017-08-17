CSPi Adds Technology Heavy Weights to Drive Growth of Cybersecurity Products

Innovator in Automated Data Breach Detection and Response Solutions Recruits

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), a provider of

advanced security products and security services, as well as IT technology

managed services, today announced the addition of key players to continue the

company's growth trajectory within the cybersecurity market and channel

community. Joining CSPi is Joe D'Agostino, Director of Worldwide Sales, Tim

Ober, Chief Technology Architect and Gary Southwell, General Manager, High

Performance Products Division which includes cybersecurity products, has been

newly appointed as a CSPi corporate officer.



Leading the charge on worldwide security sales, Joe D'Agostino joins CSPi from

an extensive background in working with high growth cybersecurity companies,

including Invincea (Sophos), Core Security (Corion) and Application Security

(Trustwave). With a tenacity for building direct sales pipeline, as well as

global channel communities, D'Agostino's expansive network and ability to build

incentivizing programming is a natural indicator of his value to the

organization.



"To be successful in the cybersecurity arena you need the right combination of

flawless execution on product development and stellar executive leadership to

drive the organization ahead of the curve," said Victor Dellovo, CEO, CSPi.

"With this all-star team and a newly revealed cybersecurity R&D center, the

company is making the right strategic investments to reach ultimate success."



As Chief Technology Architect, Tim Ober is a security technology heavy hitter

and holds numerous patents in networking, key management, encryption and anti-

tamper. Over a 30 year career Tim has been a key contributor to security

products for the commercial and U.S. Government markets including secure and



encrypted communication technologies. Tim joins CSPi from Gemalto/SafeNet where

he focused on encryption and anti-tamper solutions, which contributed to growing

the organization to $100M over a 5 year period.



"Since joining CSPi, in 2016, we've been focused on building a security team,

one with not only broad and deep experience in the security space, but also been

on the leading edge of technology innovations," said Gary Southwell, General

Manager. "With Tim and Joe in place, as well as the rest of the organization, we

are poised to be successful in our mission of providing customers with solutions

that will secure data no matter where it is located or how it is being used."



With over 25 years of strategic business and security product planning, Gary

Southwell brings a wealth of data privacy and compliance knowledge to CSPi. Gary

is responsible for the development of advanced cyber-threat solutions designed

to speed up breach identification while decreasing incident response time, as

well as providing uncompromising data security no matter whether it is on

premise or in the cloud. Prior to joining CSPi Gary co-founded Seceon, an

innovative threat detection and remediation company. Having previously served as

the CTO at BTI Systems and the General Manager at Juniper Networks, Gary has

developed an art for crafting solutions to solve big data security without

compromising critical application performance.



About CSPi



CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions - the High

Performance Products, including the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, and

Technology Solutions - with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi's

HPP division offers advanced cybersecurity solutions, as well as extreme-

performance ethernet adapters for diverse applications, including security,

financial trading, content creation/distribution, storage networking

applications. CSPi's Technology Solutions division provides innovative

technology solutions for network solutions, wireless & mobility, unified

communications & collaboration, data center solutions, advanced security, along

with professional and managed services across those technology focus areas. CSPi

Technology Solutions works with the world's leading IT software and

infrastructure companies to create solutions for the unique IT requirements of

its customers. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com.



Myricom is a registered trademark of CSP Inc. All other brand names, product

names or trademarks belong to their respective owners.



