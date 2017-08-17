China Television System selects Net Insight for host broadcast of World Universiade 2017 Games

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





CTS will improve production quality for worldwide audiences with uncompressed

video by implementing Net Insight's media transport solution





Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider of media transport and

resource scheduling, today announced that China Television System (CTS), the

national broadcaster of Taiwan, is deploying a Nimbra 140 solution to enhance

the production values of its host broadcast coverage of the World Universiade

2017 Games. Double Advance, Net Insight's local partner, is deploying the point-

to-point transport over optical link solution for reliable, low-delay

contribution feeds back to CTS's transmission center.



The Universiade is a 12-day international sporting and cultural event which is

staged every two years in a different city and is second only in scale to the

Olympic Games. More than 9,000 student-athletes and officials from more than

170 countries participate. It is broadcasted on more than 100 TV channels. The

Summer Universiade will take place in Taiwan capital Taipei from 19 August to

30 August 2017.



"To host this major international event is an important responsibility sharing

the excitement, festivities and action from the competition to the world, so we

therefor selected Net Insight's solution," said Chao-I, Lee China Television

System. "Net Insight's Nimbra will serve uncompressed video with minimal latency

and with total reliability for the absolute best quality production."



For first or last mile fiber connections, the super dense design of the 1RU 6-

slot chassis in the Nimbra 140 series allows a discreet point-of-presence at

a customer site or arena where space is often a scarce resource. For the host

broadcast of the Universiade, CTS will use the Nimba 140 to multiplex up to 16

channels on a single dark fiber.





"The Universiade is a high-profile sporting event whose coverage will be seen by

millions of people worldwide," said Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. "By

choosing the Nimbra platform CTS is not only able to deliver superior pictures

for its live production but it will maximize usage of available resources."



Implementation took place in July 2017.



For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00,

fredrik.tumegard(at)netinsight.net







About Net Insight



Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for

anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media

marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV

audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of

the future, centered on content.



Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality

media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which

creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the

entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to

the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production

companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow

efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business

opportunities.



More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using

Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight

is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



For more information, please visit netinsight.net



About China Television System

For more information, please visit www.2ctssystem.com





About Double Advance

For more information, please visit www.2a.com.tw/front/bin/home.phtml



About the Universiade

For more information, please visit www.fisu.net/events/summer-universiade











CTS selects Net Insight for host broadcast of World Universiade Games:

http://hugin.info/130084/R/2127829/812610.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Net Insight AB via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.netinsight.net/



PressRelease by

Net Insight AB

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/17/2017 - 14:37

Language: English

News-ID 556949

Character count: 4884

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Net Insight AB

Stadt: Stockholm





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease