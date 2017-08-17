Emma and Beter Bed Holding are waking up the European mattress market

Today, Emma and Beter Bed Holding are putting their signatures on a

collaborative contract for the Benelux and DACH countries (Germany, Austria, and

Switzerland). Europe's most successful 'mattress startup' Emma and market leader

Beter Bed will be enhancing each other's qualities with this contract. By

joining forces, the consumer will be even better served both online and offline.

The retail formats of Beter Bed and Matratzen Concord will include a full

assortment from Emma in their stores. For Emma, this collaboration means a new,

analogue distribution outlet that offers high name recognition, the option to

test out the mattress, and exceptional sales advice.



Customer satisfaction and service

The strategy that makes Beter Bed Holding NV so successful, is characterised by

an extensive assortment, competitive prices, extremely customer-oriented

thinking, and in-depth services. The Beter Bed and Matratzen Concord formats

align seamlessly with the core and brand values of Emma. 'Together, we will

stimulate both the online and offline market a new impulse', according to Manuel

Mueller, CEO of the Bettzeit Gruppe.



Online expertise

Due to the collaboration with Emma, Better Bed Holding anticipates that a

younger client base will be attracted to its stores and websites, which will

increase its market share. 'For us, an alliance with Europe's fastest-growing

online mattress start up is a fantastic addition to our product offerings that

will contribute to the growth of Beter Bed and Matratzen Concord', explains Ton

Anbeek, Statutory Director of Beter Bed Holding NV.



Beter Bed Holding NV

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its

customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable

price. The company does this via stores and its own web shops through the



formats:



* Matratzen Concord, located in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria;

* Beter Bed, located in the Netherlands and Belgium;

* Beddenreus, located in the Netherlands;

* El Gigante del Colchón, located in Spain;

* Sängjätten, located in Sweden;

* Literie Concorde, located in France.





The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best

advice and always the best possible deal.



Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the

bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International. The

international brand M Line is sold in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Spain,

Austria, Switzerland, France, Sweden and the United Kingdom.



In 2016, the company achieved net revenue of ? 410.5 million. with a total of

1,206 stores.66.4% of this figure was realised outside the Netherlands.



Beter Bed Holding N.V. has been listed on the Euronext Amsterdam since December

1996 and its shares (BBED NL0000339703) have been included in the AScX Index.





Emma

Emma is a part of Bettzeit Gruppe and was founded in 2013. Emma offers one of

the best-selling online mattresses in Europe, which came up as the best in

Consumentenbond tests (March '17 and May '17). The development of mattresses is

one of Bettzeit Gruppe's strong points, which also develops the foam material

for the mattress. The Emma mattress has since received several accolades from

other independent consumer organisations. Just as with Beter Bed, customers are

allowed to test out the mattresses for 100 days at home. Since Emma is convinced

of its quality, it also provides a 10-year guarantee for their mattresses. Last

year, Emma achieved a revenue of ? 15 million in Germany, Austria, and

Switzerland, and is available in ten European countries.





For more information, please contact:



Beter Bed Holding NV

Ton Anbeek, Statutory Director

Mob. +31 (0)6 53662838

Email: ton.anbeek(at)beterbed.nl

Website: www.beterbedholding.com





Emma

Kathrin Roth / Simone Schuchert

HOSCHKE & CONSORTEN Public Relations GmbH

Tel.: +49 40 36 90 50-48 / 32

E-Mail: k.roth(at)hoschke.de / s.schuchert(at)hoschke.de





Link to the pdf of the press release:





press release 17-08-2017:

http://hugin.info/132850/R/2127770/812609.pdf







More information:

http://www.beterbedholding.com



