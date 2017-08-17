See the Sights of Bermuda on its Beautiful Railway Trail

Select your Bermuda accommodation close to the islands stunning Railway Trail and explore the beautiful coastline by bicycle or on foot.

(firmenpresse) - When someone first advised me to see more of Bermuda by taking the Railway Trail, I must admit my first thought was: why on earth would I need to take a train on an island which is only 24 miles long and one mile wide?



What I soon discovered was that the Railway Trail hasnt actually had a train on it since 1948  when it was disbanded and turned into the flat cycle/hiking route it is today.



Having cleared that up, I did, in fact, explore along the routes 18 miles of coastal landscape, and discovered it was a wonderful way to see more of this breathtakingly beautiful island.



Now, when I visit, I make sure to book my Bermuda accommodation in a hotel providing rental bicycles close to the Railway Trail, so that I can cycle even a small part of it on each of my trips.



Section Three: My Favourite Section



Lets be realistic, most people come to Bermuda for a little bit of sightseeing, and a lot of relaxation. So Im not suggesting you set out to complete the whole 18 miles in one holiday (youll just have to come back to finish it!).



If youre going to pick one section of the scenic railway route, then I would recommend Section Three, which runs through the stunning Southampton Parish. (And no, Im not just saying that because it happens to be the closest to my favourite Bermuda accommodation option: the luxurious Fairmont Southampton  although, of course, that is a bonus).



Whether you choose to cycle or hike along Section Three, youll see a great cross-section of what the island has to offer. From the beauty of Evans Pond Nature Reserve (home to giant toads, lizards, and the indigenous Bermuda Elm), to views of Whale Beach (a great spot for humpback whales from March to April) and the soaring limestone quarries of the Khyber Pass, there is plenty to see on route.



End your tour with a visit to Gibbs Hill Lighthouse, one of the oldest cast iron lighthouses in the world. Having climbed the 185 steps to the top of the lighthouse myself, I can personally recommend the views which lay the Bermuda coastline out before you in a simply breath-taking vista.





Before you leave, check out the Lighthouse Museum for information on the islands history as well as details about the construction of this fascinating structure (started in England in 1844 and shipped over to the island in pieces).



Where to Stay



If youre looking for Bermuda accommodation close to the Railway Trail then you really couldnt do better than the elegant Fairmont Southampton. (Well, I did warn you it was my favourite, so it should come as no surprise that its part of the luxurious Prestige Holiday collection in Berumda).



Not only is the Fairmont Southampton set in its own 100 acres of stunning beachfront land, with nine restaurants, two swimming pools, two golf clubs, and its own private beach, but it has its own luxury spa  perfect for relaxing after a day on the Railway Trail.



If you would like more information, contact my customer service team and one of our friendly operators will be happy to help.







John Dixon is an experienced world traveller and the Managing Director of Prestige Holidays. For over 30 years, he has been providing accommodation for clients looking for accommodation in Bermuda Sicily, Croatia and other locations around the globe. John tries to visit each of the destinations regularly in order to ensure the quality of his properties, and stay up-to-date about the latest local news and events. He has a taste for the finer things in life and has an interest in arts, history and culture.

