Emotional Update for Schüco Showroom

The D'art Design Gruppe has updated the showroom of Schüco at the company headquarters in Bielefeld. In the renovated and extended permanent company exhibition, the specialist for innovative building shells is now also presenting its highlight themes and product innovations as shown at BAU 2017.
(firmenpresse) - The basis is the current corporate architecture with cubes arranged over two floors. In order to emotionally address the visitors stronger than before, the different wall and facade elements are embedded even more impressively in a natural appearing environment. Staged material quotations such as wood, brick or concrete look put the visitor into the respective world of the topic studios "Work", "Life", "Home", "Intelligent", "Flexible" and "Digital". Several interactive terminals provide additional information on topic studios, product labs and digital solutions from Schüco.
Dart connects craftsmanship expertise and future orientation in the new "Digital" topic studio. Using virtual and augmented reality as well as tablets, visitors experience the digital Schüco products as interactive application examples. The self-explanatory presentation is based on an extensive line structure. Bright materials such as wood combined with white and concrete ensure a friendly impression, despite the emphasis on technology. Integrated into the process chain is a central table with the two design areas "Communication / Planning" and "Assembling", reflecting and addressing the target groups architect, investor and worker.
Facts and figures
Project: Schüco, Showroom 2017
Customer: Schüco International KG
Design: Dart Design Gruppe GmbH
Location: Bielefeld
Size: 800 m²
Realization: Kohlhaas Messebau GmbH & Co. KG
Dart Design Gruppe is one of the leading spatial communication agencies in Germany and has been an expert for multi-sensual brand experience for over 25 years. The holder of numerous international design awards, Dart Design Gruppe designs brand and experience spaces for customers such as 3M, adidas, Amtico, Britax, C.H. Beck, Electrolux, Gabor, Gräfe und Unzer, Grundig, Henkel, Kanzan, Lloyd, MFI, Norske Skog, Panasonic, Parador, Philips, Reebok, RWE, Schüco, Turck, Würth and Zaha Hadid.
Dart Design Gruppe GmbH
Thomas Kutz (Senior Corporate Communications)
Haus am Pegel | Am Zollhafen 5 | 41460 Neuss
Fon: +49 (0)2131 - 40 30 7 - 32
pr(at)d-art-design.de | www.d-art-design.de
