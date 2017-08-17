The Culinary Contributions of Rome

Jetting off on holiday to Rome? Get ArtVivas insider tips on the citys gastronomic sensations that you can try on one of their Rome tours.

(firmenpresse) - A trip to Rome has plenty in store for the curious traveller: stunning sights, marvellous monuments and, most importantly, lots and lots of delectable food. Perhaps no country in the world is as well-known for its culinary traditions as Italy  and Rome is responsible for many of its gastronomic sensations. With this guide to the citys specialties, youll know exactly what to expect when you sign up for gastronomic Rome tours on your holiday. Prego e buon appetito!



Cheese Galore



France, youve got competition: Italy is not only good at pasta and pizza, but also creates more delicious cheeses than you can count. Whether youre a fan of pecorino romano or burrata, a creamier version of mozzarella, theres no better place to sample these dairy delicacies than in their birthplace. Make sure to always get your proper fill of cheese  youll easily work off the calories on all the Rome tours that require lots of walking.



Meat Mania



There are so many types of succulent meats to try that its easy to get overwhelmed: pancetta, prosciutto, salame... and the list goes on. However, you cannot claim to have truly experienced Romes cuisine until you try porchetta, the citys original creation. As indicated by its name, porchetta is made of pork, and is spiced with salt, rosemary, oregano, black pepper, fennel and a generous dose of garlic. This tasty treat is a world-renowned cold cut and is also a sought-after appetizer.



Traditional Dishes



Theres one dish that most tourists are dying to try: pasta carbonara. This very simple but scrumptious meal is a Roman staple: after all, what could be better than pasta with egg, black pepper, pancetta and lots of pecorino romano? Youll surely receive inspiration for how to best prepare this ambrosial meal at home after trying the authentically Italian version.



For vegetarians, il carciofo  otherwise known as an artichoke  is an absolute must. This traditional Roman dish is best enjoyed in summer, the prime time for artichokes. Oftentimes, the vegetable will be filled with bread crumbs, mint, parsley and garlic. Its then lightly fried in Italian-style olive oil. Theres also a deep-fried variety, if youre really looking to indulge. Delizioso!





Trying Romes Food



Of course, you could simply choose a restaurant and try their local dishes. But how much better would it be if you could discover a large variety of Romes culinary hits with a knowledgeable guide? Fortunately, one of ArtVivas most sought-after Rome tours is a food and wine excursion, which will introduce you to the history and techniques of meat curing and cheese production  with plenty of samples. Whats more, youll learn all about the culinary customs of Rome glasses of local wine in hand. And, even better: youll conclude the tour with homemade cannoli and gelato. It really doesnt get better than that!







