ad:tech New York Partners with Showbox to Bring the Community New Cloud-based Video Creation Platform

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- , the original industry authority for marketing and media technology practitioners and digitally savvy brand marketers, announces its new partnership with Showbox, a cloud-based video creation platform, to bring the ad:tech community a turnkey option for swift, professional video content creation and distribution. Members and all show attendees are invited to try the platform starting today, on the , for a high-quality video production rendered in under five minutes.

"With high demand on digital teams to create large amounts of marketing content, it's great to see a truly innovative product like Showbox that makes it easy to source and produce great looking video from your community, all without requiring a single cam op or editor. It makes content marketing easy," said Daniel Elder, Global CDO of iMedia, MMS & ad:tech at Comexposium.

Showbox enables brands, online marketplaces and websites to provide their communities with fully controlled, easy-to-use, video creation tools, ensuring high quality results, just as ad:tech has done for the November show and its speakers, sponsors, delegates and community at large.

On the special Showbox , people are guided through a simple creation process, guided by questions including:

What new piece of ad tech are you most excited about?

What are you looking to learn at ad:tech?

What is disrupting our industry the most?

Who has inspired you?

What do you love about the industry?

"We're excited to partner with ad:tech and inspire its speakers, sponsors and delegates to create branded videos about the upcoming conference easily and from anywhere," said Yarden Leshem, VP Marketing, Showbox.com. "ad:tech is the biggest and most relevant event for innovation and technology in advertising, making this partnership an outstanding opportunity for us to present our video creation solution for brands and internet platform."

Elder continued, "Sharing this with our community in advance of the show is very much in the spirit the program. We are not just here to talk about innovation. This community expects to be hands-on and engaged with the latest tech, day in and day out, so we are delivering on that expectation. Look for more exciting stuff like this at ad:tech New York in ."

ad:tech is the original industry authority for marketing and media technology, where marketing, technology and media communities assemble to share new ways of thinking, build strong partnerships, and define new strategies to compete in an ever-changing marketplace. Several annual events around the world deliver immersive education through keynote speakers, timely topic-driven panels and hands-on workshops as well as showcase the latest products and solutions to help deepen understanding and create new ideas that will drive innovation. Attendees leave ad:tech inspired by what's new and what's next, armed with the tools and techniques they need to shift and re-imagine their own businesses. For more information, visit . Follow (at)adtech on Twitter.

The COMEXPOSIUM Group, one of the world's leading event organizers, is involved in more than 170 B2C and B2B events across 11 different sectors, including IT, security, digital, high-tech, food, agriculture, fashion, construction, optics and transport. Comexposium hosts more than 3 million visitors and 45,000 exhibitors around the world.

Comexposium operates across 30+ global economic growth zones, such as: Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA.

