Romes Best Running Routes

Pack your running shoes  its time to explore Rome via its running paths. ArtViva knows the best routes and Rome tours for joggers.

(firmenpresse) - While there are plenty of Rome tours that require lots of walking, the physical exertion of these outings is often a breeze for running enthusiasts. If youre looking to get your heart rate up and your adrenaline pumping, youve come to the right place: Im here to introduce you to Romes most scenic and demanding running routes.



The Tiber River



Rome tours often take tourists past the Tiber River for an excellent reason: it is one of the most stunning natural wonders that the city has to offer, and a visit here allows you to escape the hustle and bustle of the centre for a while. The rivers banks are also ideal for running, thanks to a newly created path that connects the whopping 7-mile stretch between the Olympic Staidum and the Ponte Guglielmo Marconi. The path is also perfect for bikers  be cautious of them while running!



*Insider Tip: Running along the Tiber River is fantastic on dry days. However, do not attempt the stretch during or after rainy weather, as the path is bound to be extremely muddy and slippery.



Via Appia



Which runner hasnt dreamt of jogging along the Via Appia, one of the oldest and most significant roads of Ancient Rome? This path is frequented by more experienced and resilient runners, as the roads cobble stones are not the easiest surface to exercise on.



However, even if youre a novice, its possible to experience the beauty of the Via Appia while showing off your athletic prowess: luckily, theres a smoothly paved path right next to the original stones.



*Insider Tip: Although the Via Appia goes on for miles, dont go too crazy. I recommend running south for a maximum of six miles (if youre really serious, that is!).



Villa Doria Pamphili



The Villa Doria Pamphili, a beloved spot for many Rome tours, is the citys biggest park. A hotspot for runners of all ages and abilities, the park boasts a fantastic seventeenth-century palace, along with fountains, meticulously trimmed bush mazes and even a gorgeous grotto. Whats more, youll have stunning views over all Rome, as the park is situated on the famous Janiculum Hill. If you run all the way around parks running trail, youll work up a real sweat: you will have completed a proper 10k!





*Insider Tip: There is no map once youre inside the park, but there are plenty of water fountains and bathrooms.



The Best Running Rome Tours



If youd like some company while running, youre in luck: we offer a morning tour that will enable you to see the sights of Rome in the most athletic way possible. Led by an experienced guide, youll jog past the Colosseum, the Spanish Steps, the Jewish Ghetto, and some of the citys best squares, such as the Piazza Navona. Get ready for the run of a lifetime!







