Enghouse Interactive to Showcase Award-Winning Contact Center and Customer Interaction Solutions at CXWeek Canada 2017

Expansive portfolio offers enterprises of all sizes with choice and control of solutions deployed on-premise, and in the cloud; Attendees invited to visit Enghouse for demonstration of Communications Center 10.0 integration with Skype for Business

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- , a leading developer of a comprehensive portfolio of contact center software and services, will showcase its award-winning, omni-channel contact center and customer experience solutions at being held at the Hilton Toronto in Toronto, ON.

With headquarters in Canada, Enghouse Interactive has thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 800 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Beginning Monday, August 21st, event attendees will have the opportunity to visit Enghouse to get a firsthand look at how the latest iteration of its award-winning contact center solution for business, , seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Skype for Business (Skype4B).

"We are excited about the opportunity CX Week affords us to engage with customer experience industry leaders and create new partnerships and channels to serve the Canadian market," said Manny Rocha, regional sales manager, Enghouse Interactive. "Advancements to Communications Center reflect our commitment to improve the customer experience through agent empowerment and providing organizations with the choice and control they need to extract maximum value from contact center operations."

Gartner, in its 2016 , forecasts 20% of all new U.S. contact center seats will be based on Skype for Business contact center environments by 2020. However, as the company does not have its own offering, it relies on partners like Enghouse Interactive for contact center.

Enghouse Interactive integrates natively to Skype for Business, utilizing Microsoft-endorsed APIs and trusted conferences. End-users enjoy the unique combination of omni-channel customer interaction solutions with their choice of Skype4B configurations and deployment options. Last month, Enghouse Interactive reported that it had implemented over 450 deployments on Skype4B, totaling more than 10,000 concurrent agents both on-premise and in the cloud.

"We are eager to share our proven best practices and demonstrate the power of combining omni-channel contact center with Microsoft Skype for Business, which continues to revolutionize how organizations engage through highly collaborative interactions," added Rocha.

Enghouse Interactive earned its Gold Application Development and Communications competencies in March of 2015, distinguishing itself within the top 1% of Microsoft's partner ecosystem. Attaining the Microsoft Communications competencies demonstrates partner expertise in video conferencing, voice over Internet protocol and instant messaging.

to learn more about Enghouse Interactive Skype for Business solutions, and to learn more about Communications Center version 10.0.

CX Week Canada 2017 () convenes Canadian customer experience leaders spanning industries to benchmark strategies to strengthen customer relationships and deliver competitive edge solutions through differentiated experience delivery. In the modern experience economy, customers seek and expect more than a simple product or service. They expect an integrated, omni-channel, individualized and effortless experience. A variety of factors including technological advancement and disruptive competition pioneered this experience transformation. Now, a company's ability to deliver holistic experiences through the right channel at the right time separates the leaders from the rest.

Enghouse Interactive () delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 800 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH." Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including AndTek, Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, IAT, IT Sonix, Presence Technology, Reitek, Safeharbor, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron and Zeacom. Learn more at .

