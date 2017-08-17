Leashboss Original Best Price Dog Car Restraint Safe Pet for Cars, Travel Launching

Leashboss will launch a 36-inch long Dog Car Restraint, the fifth size in its collection. The Dog Car Restraint prevents dogs from interfering with the owner while driving, as well as jumping out of windows or open doors.

(firmenpresse) - Leashboss, creators of the Leashboss Original, is launching an updated model of the Dog Car Restraint. The restraint tool is designed to limit a dog from excessive movement while in the car.



For more information on the Dog Car Restraint, visit https://www.amazon.com/Dog-Car-Seat-Belt-Restraint/dp/B073BFVKM2.



Leashboss Original was developed in 2013 with the objective to solve the problems associated with strong, pulling dogs. After the success of the initial rollout, the company continued to develop similar products. Since its first launch, the company expanded its product offering to provide dog owners with a variety of training and lifestyle dog products that include short leashes, long leashes, two-dog leashes, and more. Leashboss goal is to provide customers with unique products that combine design with functionality.



The Dog Car Restraint is designed to create a safer environment for dogs and their owners while in the car. The restraint tool stops dogs from jumping on the driver while the car is in motion, jumping out of the car if a window is open, or jumping out of the car when a door is opened. Following the success of the initial launch and due to customer feedback, the product is now available in five sizes to accommodate different sizes of dogs and car configurations.



The sizes that are currently available to customers include 16-, 21-, 26-, and 31-inch designs. The 36-inch long Dog Car Restraint is the newest addition and will launch in the coming weeks. The products design is what sets it apart from competing products on the market.



While several other restraints use the seat belt receptacle, the Leashboss Dog Car Restraint is designed to use the baby safety seat latch bars in the car. This prevents dogs from stepping on the release and unbelting themselves, as is often the case with other restraint tools. In order to prevent choking, the restraint must be used with a dog harness as opposed to a collar.





For more information on the newest addition to the Dog Car Restraint line, as well as other sizes available from the range, visit https://www.leashboss.com/products/dog-car-seatbelt-restraint-heavy-duty.





More information:

http://https://www.leashboss.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Leashboss

https://www.leashboss.com

PressRelease by

Leashboss

Requests:

Leashboss

https://www.leashboss.com





San Diego

United States

Date: 08/17/2017 - 17:59

Language: English

News-ID 556969

Character count: 2452

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Leashboss

Ansprechpartner: Paul Sharer

Stadt: San Diego



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 17/08/2017



Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease