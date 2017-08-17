HealthDatix initiates pilot program with West Florida Health Network

(firmenpresse) - SMITHTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- iGambit Inc. (OTCQB: IGMB) is pleased to announce that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, HealthDatix, Inc. has entered into a pilot program with West Florida Health Network (), which is a Community Integrated Network (CIN).

The West Florida Health Network has been selected by two large Tampa Bay healthcare systems to be their provider of choice for their employee health benefit plans.

HealthDatix will provide the online Health Risk Assessment () tool to facilitate the implementation of the HRA and provide the data analytics on their employee population. Additionally, HealthDatix will provide a Personal Preventive Plan () to the employee and their dependents to assist in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The two health systems have approximately 22,000 covered lives.

The response from the Health Care Providers has been very positive. In order to best deal with the number of inquiries, HealthDatix has deemed it necessary to form two distinct vertical platforms to best serve its clientele:

:

Traditional Medicare

Managed Service Organization ()

Accountable Care Organization ()

Medicare Advantage Plan ()

Medicaid

:

Commercial Payors

BlueCross, BlueShield, United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna (BUCA's)

Self Insured

Private Pay

Third Party Administrators ()

Our focus is on developing a strong distribution platform by working with both Vendor Partners and Channel Partners to facilitate the implementation of both the Annual Wellness Visit () program, and the Health Risk Assessment () program.

The HealthDatix sales team has focused on the private commercial market, extending its platform to facilitate providing self-insured markets with a system to capture the data to augment their organizations wellness programs.

Wellness programs are using the Health Risk Assessment () to keep health care costs under control and to gain a better understanding of their employee's health risks so that they can choose the health issues on which to focus their wellness programs.

The WellDatix application is the only HRA application that provides the employer with the data analytics on their entire population and a Personalized Preventive Plan ( for their employees, thus providing an incentive for the employee to complete the HRA and the employer to effectively control healthcare costs.

: iGambit (OTCQB: IGMB) is a fully reporting publicly-held company. We are a company focused on pursuing specific medical strategies and objectives. These objectives have included, among others, the acquisition of medical technology companies with strong growth potential easily recognized in the public arena. We believe that the back-ground of our management and of our Board of Directors in the technology markets is a valuable resource that makes us a desirable business partner. We expect to work to assume an active role in the development and growth of the new company, providing both strategic guidance and operational support. The management of iGambit believes that it can leverage its collective expertise to help position the combined company to produce high-margin, recurring and predictable earnings and generate long-term value for our stockholders. For more information, please visit . Information on our web-site does not comprise a part of this press release.

Certain statements in this document and elsewhere by iGambit are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes, without limitation, the business outlook, assessment of market conditions, anticipated financial and operating results, strategies, future plans, contingencies and contemplated transactions of the company. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to actual results of company operations, or the performance or achievements of the company or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition to any such risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed elsewhere herein, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those expressed or implied for the forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to fluctuations in demand; changes to economic growth in the U.S. and U.S. government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to those affecting the medical fertility clinic industry. iGambit undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in iGambit Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bill Robertson



Ph. No. 604 837 3835





More information:

http://www.igambit.com



PressRelease by

iGambit Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/17/2017 - 15:48

Language: English

News-ID 556970

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: iGambit Inc.

Stadt: SMITHTOWN, NY





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease