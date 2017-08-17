Nasdaq Welcomes I-AM Capital Acquisition Company (Nasdaq: IAMXU) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-AM Capital Acquisition Company
(Nasdaq:IAMXU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a
merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase,
reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses,
celebrated its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.
I-AM Capital's founders, Chief Executive Officer F. Jacob Cherian and Chief
Financial Officer Suhel Kanuga, have been focused on investing into India over
the last decade, with the distinction of completing the first listed-SPAC
investment in India.
"Through our keen focus and unique accomplishments in India over the last
decade, we have seen our investment thesis bear fruit: India's prominence and
rise on the world stage, its distinction as being one of the fastest growing
major economies of the world, and its strong vibrant consumer demographics. We
believe these factors are aligning well now, creating an exciting new set of
growth opportunities for U.S. investors in India," said CEO F. Jacob Cherian.
"I-AM Capital is focused on the fast growing technology, consumer and financial
services sectors in India and through its Nasdaq listing offers US investors an
innovative way to participate in this exciting growth opportunity," said CFO
Suhel Kanuga.
"Nasdaq congratulates and welcomes I-AM Capital Acquisition Company to join our
family of innovators," said Nelson Griggs, Executive Vice President, Head of
Global Listings, Nasdaq. "I-AM Capital is the second Indian focused SPAC to list
on Nasdaq this year, making it the 18th SPAC to IPO year to date joining the 34
successful business combinations completed by SPACs listed on Nasdaq since
2010. We look forward to supporting I-AM Capital's continued growth and
success."
About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange
technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its
diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and
execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that
provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets.
As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology
powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's
securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings
with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more,
visit: http://business.nasdaq.com
Media Relations Contacts:
Stephanie Lowenthal
(646) 441-5073
Stephanie.Lowenthal(at)nasdaq.com
Emily Pan
(646) 441-5120
emily.pan(at)nasdaq.com
