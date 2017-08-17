Nasdaq Welcomes I-AM Capital Acquisition Company (Nasdaq: IAMXU) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-AM Capital Acquisition Company

(Nasdaq:IAMXU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a

merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase,

reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses,

celebrated its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



I-AM Capital's founders, Chief Executive Officer F. Jacob Cherian and Chief

Financial Officer Suhel Kanuga, have been focused on investing into India over

the last decade, with the distinction of completing the first listed-SPAC

investment in India.



"Through our keen focus and unique accomplishments in India over the last

decade, we have seen our investment thesis bear fruit: India's prominence and

rise on the world stage, its distinction as being one of the fastest growing

major economies of the world, and its strong vibrant consumer demographics. We

believe these factors are aligning well now, creating an exciting new set of

growth opportunities for U.S. investors in India," said CEO F. Jacob Cherian.



"I-AM Capital is focused on the fast growing technology, consumer and financial

services sectors in India and through its Nasdaq listing offers US investors an

innovative way to participate in this exciting growth opportunity," said CFO

Suhel Kanuga.



"Nasdaq congratulates and welcomes I-AM Capital Acquisition Company to join our

family of innovators," said Nelson Griggs, Executive Vice President, Head of

Global Listings, Nasdaq. "I-AM Capital is the second Indian focused SPAC to list

on Nasdaq this year, making it the 18th SPAC to IPO year to date joining the 34

successful business combinations completed by SPACs listed on Nasdaq since

2010. We look forward to supporting I-AM Capital's continued growth and

success."



The information contained above is provided for informational and educational



purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment

advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment

strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from

the company's public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq.

Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell

any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company.

Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future

performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or

implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should

undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before

investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.



About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange

technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its

diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and

execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that

provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets.

As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology

powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's

securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings

with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more,

visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Media Relations Contacts:

Stephanie Lowenthal

(646) 441-5073

Stephanie.Lowenthal(at)nasdaq.com



Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan(at)nasdaq.com









