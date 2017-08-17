/ Equipment & Supplies


CORRECTION FROM SOURCE/Media Advisory: BRP to Present its Second-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018

(firmenpresse) - VALCOURT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent today at 12:03 PM ET.

BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) will hold its second-quarter FY2018 financial results conference call on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 9 a.m. (ET). Jose Boisjoli, president and chief executive officer, and Sebastien Martel, chief financial officer, will discuss the results and address questions from analysts on a conference call.

The press release will be distributed on a Canadian newswire on Friday September 1 at approximately 6 a.m. (ET).

An archived recording will be available two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP

BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:
For media enquiries:
Valerie Bridger
Sr Advisor, Corporate Communications
450.532.5107


For investor relations:
Philippe Deschenes


Financial Analyst
450.532.6462



http://www.brp.com



