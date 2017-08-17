CORRECTION FROM SOURCE/Media Advisory: BRP to Present its Second-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018

(firmenpresse) - VALCOURT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent today at 12:03 PM ET.
BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) will hold its second-quarter FY2018 financial results conference call on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 9 a.m. (ET). Jose Boisjoli, president and chief executive officer, and Sebastien Martel, chief financial officer, will discuss the results and address questions from analysts on a conference call.
The press release will be distributed on a Canadian newswire on Friday September 1 at approximately 6 a.m. (ET).
About BRP
BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.
Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Valerie Bridger
Sr Advisor, Corporate Communications
450.532.5107
Philippe Deschenes
Financial Analyst
450.532.6462
