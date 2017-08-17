Methode Electronics to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results on Thursday, August 31, 2017

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- (NYSE: MEI), a global designer and manufacturer of electro-mechanical devices, will release its first-quarter Fiscal 2018 results for the period ended July 29, 2017, on Thursday, August 31, 2017, before the market opens.

Following the release, the Company will conduct a conference call and Webcast to review financial and operational highlights led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Donald W. Duda, and Chief Financial Officer, John Hrudicka, at 10:00 a.m. Central time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9210 (domestic) or (201) 689-8049 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A simultaneous Webcast can be accessed through the Company's Web site, , by selecting the Investor Relations page, and then clicking on the "Webcast" icon.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call through October 1 by dialing (877) 481-4010 (domestic) and providing Conference ID number 20005. On the Internet, a replay will be available for 30 days through the Company's Web site, , by selecting the Investor Relations page and then clicking on the "Webcast" icon.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's Website at .

