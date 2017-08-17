CipherCloud Dominates KuppingerCole CASB Leadership Compass 2017, Year After Year

Vendor's focus on Continuous Innovation, Customer Success, and Market Momentum Edges out Competition

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- CipherCloud, the leader in cloud governance and data security has been recognized as the top performer in the 2017 KuppingerCole CASB Leadership Compass every single year since the category's inception. The annual KuppingerCole CASB Leadership Compass serves as an industry guidepost, highlighting innovators addressing the challenges of security and compliance around the use of cloud services. The Report evaluates vendors based on a matrix assessing product, innovation and market leadership.

CipherCloud emerged as a leader in multiple categories in the 2017 Report. In Product Leadership, CipherCloud is ranked #1 for distinctive security and data encryption capabilities for data held within SaaS applications such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, SAP SuccessFactors, and Office 365. CipherCloud achieved distinction in the Innovation category as well, noted for its ability to address the dynamic nature of the IT market segment and customers' evolving requirements. In the Market Leadership, CipherCloud was called out for its large customer base, extensive partner ecosystems and global reach. In its correlated analyses, the Report identified CipherCloud as both one of the "Market Champions" and among the "Technology Leaders."

"A critical challenge in the Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) space," according to KuppingerCole Senior Analyst Mike Small, "is the ability to ensure secure and compliant access to cloud services without losing the business agility and functionality that these services provide." CASB offers security controls beyond traditional firewalls, providing controls over access to cloud services by any user and from any device including mobile.

"The ever-changing nature of cloud security technology presents unique challenges that require constant product innovation," said CipherCloud founder and CEO Pravin Kothari. "We are pleased to be recognized, particularly as we emphasize the ability to be responsive to our global clients' complex and far-reaching operational and security needs."

Additional Resources:

Download the KuppingerCole CASB Leadership Compass 2017

Learn more about CipherCloud Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)

Learn more about CipherCloud Cloud Encryption Gateway (CEG)

CipherCloud, the leader in cloud governance and data security, enables enterprises across the globe to adopt SaaS and IaaS cloud services with confidence. As both the industry's first CASB and Cloud Encryption Gateway, the CipherCloud enterprise-grade platform provides cloud visibility, cloud data security, cloud encryption & tokenization, fine-grained policy controls, cloud threat protection, and compliance. World's largest banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, telco, retail, and government organizations across more than 25 countries protect their sensitive cloud information with CipherCloud.

CipherCloud was named by KuppingerCole as the Overall Leader in the CASB market every single year and was named Cloud Security Product of the Year by SC Magazine. CipherCloud has received investments from premier venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz, Transamerica Ventures, Delta Partners and T-Venture, the venture capital arm of Deutsche Telekom. For more information, visit and follow us on Twitter .

