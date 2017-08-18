GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2017) Hosts Three World Premieres

(firmenpresse) - BSD City, INDONESIA, Aug 17, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Indonesian Automotive Industries Association (GAIKINDO) presents the world class auto show series of GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2017). Carrying the theme of "Rise of the Future Mobility", GIIAS 2017 was discharged for 10 days and open to the public from 10 - 20 August 2017 at Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in BSD City, near Jakarta.



Yohanes Nangoi, the General Chairman of GAIKINDO, mentioned that GIIAS 2017 included more than 40 new vehicle launches, including world premieres, Asian premieres, Indonesian premieres and concept car launches.



Three APM launch their world premieres at GIIAS 2017



UD Trucks became the first commercial vehicle manufacturer and participant to present a world premiere for its latest product in the light duty segment, the Kuzer Truck. UD Trucks explained that it chose to launch light truck products in Indonesia because the commercial vehicle market in Indonesia was considered to have great potential. In addition, the need for light trucks that are increasing in Indonesia was also the reason for choosing Indonesia & GIIAS 2017 as the location for the launch of the Kuzer Truck.



From the passenger cars segment, Mitsubishi launched its small MPV flagship Mitsubishi Xpander for the first time in the world.



As a vehicle manufacturer from Japan, Daihatsu helped maximize its participation in GIIAS 2017 by exhibiting two concept vehicles for the first time in the world, namely DN F-Sedan and DN Multisix.



About GAIKINDO Indonesia International AUTO SHOW (GIIAS)



GAIKINDO hosted the very first Indonesian Autoshow in 1986. In 2006 the exhibition reached a new level, becoming an international-scale exhibition endorsed by OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles), and changing its name to Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), and in 2009 moved to a larger venue in Jakarta International Expo - Kemayoran.





In 2015 a new chapter began, as the GAIKINDO Indonesia International AUTO SHOW (GIIAS), now the largest in Southeast Asia, is held at the spacious Indonesia Convention Exhibition - Bumi Serpong Damai (ICE - BSD), the new destination of the MICE industry in Indonesia. GIIAS 2016 occupied 96,557 sqm, providing maximum convenience for visitors, transportation systems for easy access, and a series of shows that are both entertaining and educational. For more information, please visit www.indonesiaautoshow.com.



