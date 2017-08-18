NCP?? Apple iOS 9 ? 10? ??? VPN ????? ??

NCP???? ?????? iOS ?????(Apple iPhone ? iPad ??)?? VPN ?? ??? ??? ??
(PresseBox) - ???? ???? ?? ????? ???? ?? ?????.
NCP ???? ?????? iOS ?????? ???? ??? ?? ??? ??? ??? ??? ???? ?? ??? ?? ???????. ???? ???? ?? ?? ??? ?? ? ?? ??? ??? ? ????. NCP? iOS ?????? ???? ??? ?? ?? ??? OTP(?????) ? PKI(???????) ??? ?? ??? ????, ???? ?? ???? ?? ?? ???? ???? ???? ?? ??? ?????.
?? ID ? 3D ???? ????, ?? ID? ?? ??? ???? ??? ???? ??? VPN? ??? ??? ? ????. ?? ?? ??? ???? ???? ?? ?????? ???? ??? 3D ??? ???? ?? ?? ?? ??? ??????.
NCP ?????? ?????? ??? ??? ???? "????? ???? ???? ??? ?? ???? ???, ? ???? ???? ????? ???? ??????."?? ???, "??? ??? ???? ?? ???? ?? ??? ???? ??? ??, ??? ??? ???? ??? ?? ?? ??? ??? ???? ????. ??? ???? ?????? iOS? VPN ?????? ??? ????? ???? ?? ????? ?? ??? ????, ?? ??? ?? ?? ??? ????? ??? ? ????. " ?? ?????.
NCP ???? ?????? iOS ?????? ??? ??? VPN? ???? ????, ??? ?? ? ?? ? ???? VPN ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ??? ????? ???? ???? 2?? ??? ????.
?? ??? NCP ?? ??? ??? ??? ??? ?? ?? ?? ???? ?? IPSec ??? ?????. NCP? iOS ?????? ???? ?? ????, ???? ?? ? ?? ??? ??? ??? ? ?? ??? ?????? ?????.
???? ?? ??? ???? NCP ???? ??? OS X Client V.2.05? NCP ???? ?????? OS X Client V.2.05? ?OS 10.12 ???? ?????.
??
? iOS ?????? NCP ???? ??????? ?? ??? ??? ?? ???? ??????. NCP Secure Client.
? NCP ????? SNS ??: VPN Haus, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Google+, YouTube.
1986? ?? ??? NCP ?????? ??? ?? ?? ?? ? ??? ?? ???? ??? ?? ???? ??? ? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ????.
1986? ?? ??? NCP ?????? ??? ?? ?? ?? ? ??? ?? ???? ??? ?? ???? ??? ? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ????.
Date: 08/18/2017 - 03:00
Language: English
News-ID 557002
Character count: 2111
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: NCP engineering GmbH
Stadt: .08.2017 (PresseBox) - NCP ?????? ?? ?? iOS 9 ? 10? ???? ?????? ?????? ??????. NCP ???? ?????? iOS ?
Number of hits: 67
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.