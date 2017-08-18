NCP?? Apple iOS 9 ? 10? ??? VPN ????? ??

Manufacturing & Production


(PresseBox) - ???? ???? ?? ????? ???? ?? ?????.
NCP ???? ?????? iOS ?????? ???? ??? ?? ??? ??? ??? ??? ???? ?? ??? ?? ???????. ???? ???? ?? ?? ??? ?? ? ?? ??? ??? ? ????. NCP? iOS ?????? ???? ??? ?? ?? ??? OTP(?????) ? PKI(???????) ??? ?? ??? ????, ???? ?? ???? ?? ?? ???? ???? ???? ?? ??? ?????.
?? ID ? 3D ???? ????, ?? ID? ?? ??? ???? ??? ???? ??? VPN? ??? ??? ? ????. ?? ?? ??? ???? ???? ?? ?????? ???? ??? 3D ??? ???? ?? ?? ?? ??? ??????. 
NCP ?????? ?????? ??? ??? ???? "????? ???? ???? ??? ?? ???? ???, ? ???? ???? ????? ???? ??????."?? ???, "??? ??? ???? ?? ???? ?? ??? ???? ??? ??, ??? ??? ???? ??? ?? ?? ??? ??? ???? ????. ??? ???? ?????? iOS? VPN ?????? ??? ????? ???? ?? ????? ?? ??? ????, ?? ??? ?? ?? ??? ????? ??? ? ????. " ?? ?????.
NCP ???? ?????? iOS ?????? ??? ??? VPN? ???? ????, ??? ?? ? ?? ? ???? VPN ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ??? ????? ???? ???? 2?? ??? ????.
?? ??? NCP ?? ??? ??? ??? ??? ?? ?? ?? ???? ?? IPSec ??? ?????. NCP? iOS ?????? ???? ?? ????, ???? ?? ? ?? ??? ??? ??? ? ?? ??? ?????? ?????.
???? ?? ??? ???? NCP ???? ??? OS X Client V.2.05? NCP ???? ?????? OS X Client V.2.05? ?OS 10.12 ???? ?????.
??
?    iOS ?????? NCP ???? ??????? ?? ??? ??? ?? ???? ??????. NCP Secure Client.
?    NCP ????? SNS ??: VPN Haus, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Google+, YouTube.

1986? ?? ??? NCP ?????? ??? ?? ?? ?? ? ??? ?? ???? ??? ?? ???? ??? ? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ????.





Company information / Profile:

