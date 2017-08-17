K2 Announces Velocity Global Tour in Eight Cities to Take Process Automation Around the World

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 today announced the K2
Velocity Global Tour, a series of must-attend events where the company will
unveil the latest K2 process automation platform capabilities and deliver key
industry insights to help propel businesses forward through the digital age.
Rather than having one large-scale event that would require customers and
partners to travel from around the world, K2 is bringing the power of process
automation to them. The tour, which consists of half-day events with a keynote,
customer presentations, breakouts and receptions, will begin on October 3 in
Washington, D.C. and continues across the globe for a month thereafter with
stops in Houston, Seattle, London, Sydney, Singapore, Bangkok and Johannesburg.
Organizations around the world are under relentless pressure to digitize and
automate, but it isn't a simple undertaking and can be very expensive. K2 aims
to make this easier with a platform designed to empower developers, non-
technical business users and everyone in-between, to build process applications
at scale with a low-code, visual drag-and-drop design interface. This enables
organizations to build and collaborate on enterprise-wide applications and
rapidly scale the platform across all processes. Flexible and reusable
components mean that when an application component has been built once, it can
be reused over and over again.
"We believe that every business process can and should be digitized and
automated, however we recognize that many organizations don't have and can't
afford the technical developer resources necessary to build process applications
that span their entire organization to achieve true digital automation," said
Adriaan van Wyk, CEO of K2. "With the Velocity Global Tour, we're bringing the
power of K2 around the world so organizations of any size and in any location,
can learn how they can automate their businesses too, without hiring massive
development teams or spending millions of dollars."
Attendees will benefit from participating in the events in a number of ways:
* Education: Grow K2 expertise with multiple interactive opportunities to
learn best practices.
* Community: Connect with peers at leading organizations that are using K2 to
transform work and accelerate business.
* Innovation: Learn and apply what's possible as K2 unveils the next wave of
capabilities in the K2 platform that will shape the future of automation.
* Impact: Walk away feeling energized to build enterprise-ready process
applications that rapidly scale - driving digital automation within their
entire organization.
Visit the K2 Velocity Global Tour website to learn more about dates, locations,
venues, agendas and to register for an event near you.
ABOUT K2: With K2's process automation platform, organizations can rapidly build
and deploy enterprise-grade business process applications that are agile,
scalable and reusable, and scale the platform across all processes that move
work between people, systems and machines. K2 solutions are being used by more
than 1.5 million users in more than 4,000 organizations, including 30-percent of
Fortune 100 companies.
