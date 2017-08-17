K2 Announces Velocity Global Tour in Eight Cities to Take Process Automation Around the World

Events in Washington, D.C., Houston, Seattle, London, Sydney, Singapore, Bangkok

and Johannesburg will bring together the best and brightest minds in digital and

process excellence.



BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 today announced the K2

Velocity Global Tour, a series of must-attend events where the company will

unveil the latest K2 process automation platform capabilities and deliver key

industry insights to help propel businesses forward through the digital age.



Rather than having one large-scale event that would require customers and

partners to travel from around the world, K2 is bringing the power of process

automation to them. The tour, which consists of half-day events with a keynote,

customer presentations, breakouts and receptions, will begin on October 3 in

Washington, D.C. and continues across the globe for a month thereafter with

stops in Houston, Seattle, London, Sydney, Singapore, Bangkok and Johannesburg.



Organizations around the world are under relentless pressure to digitize and

automate, but it isn't a simple undertaking and can be very expensive. K2 aims

to make this easier with a platform designed to empower developers, non-

technical business users and everyone in-between, to build process applications

at scale with a low-code, visual drag-and-drop design interface. This enables

organizations to build and collaborate on enterprise-wide applications and

rapidly scale the platform across all processes. Flexible and reusable

components mean that when an application component has been built once, it can

be reused over and over again.



"We believe that every business process can and should be digitized and

automated, however we recognize that many organizations don't have and can't

afford the technical developer resources necessary to build process applications

that span their entire organization to achieve true digital automation," said



Adriaan van Wyk, CEO of K2. "With the Velocity Global Tour, we're bringing the

power of K2 around the world so organizations of any size and in any location,

can learn how they can automate their businesses too, without hiring massive

development teams or spending millions of dollars."



Attendees will benefit from participating in the events in a number of ways:



* Education: Grow K2 expertise with multiple interactive opportunities to

learn best practices.

* Community: Connect with peers at leading organizations that are using K2 to

transform work and accelerate business.

* Innovation: Learn and apply what's possible as K2 unveils the next wave of

capabilities in the K2 platform that will shape the future of automation.

* Impact: Walk away feeling energized to build enterprise-ready process

applications that rapidly scale - driving digital automation within their

entire organization.



Visit the K2 Velocity Global Tour website to learn more about dates, locations,

venues, agendas and to register for an event near you.



ABOUT K2: With K2's process automation platform, organizations can rapidly build

and deploy enterprise-grade business process applications that are agile,

scalable and reusable, and scale the platform across all processes that move

work between people, systems and machines. K2 solutions are being used by more

than 1.5 million users in more than 4,000 organizations, including 30-percent of

Fortune 100 companies.



