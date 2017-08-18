TGS authorizes award of Performance Stock Units and Restricted Stock Units

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





ASKER, NORWAY (17 August 2017) - The Board of Directors of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical

Company ASA has authorized the award of PSUs (Performance Stock Units) and RSUs

(Restricted Stock Units) to be granted to 70 key employees of the Company.



The list of primary insiders receiving PSUs and RSUs is attached. In accordance

with the measures approved by the Shareholders of TGS at the Annual General

Meeting on 9 May 2017, the PSUs and the RSUs are secured by free-standing

warrants.



Each PSU represents the right to receive the maximum of one share, while each

RSU represents the right to receive one share.



The PSUs have been granted to members of the executive team and will vest on the

third anniversary of the date of grant provided the executive remains employed

with TGS on the vesting date. Upon vesting, the PSUs will be converted to TGS

shares, depending on performance versus target metrics. The number of shares

will be determined by multiplying the number of PSUs granted by a factor of 0%

to 100%. The factor is determined by performance against three target metrics:

relative return on average capital employed compared against a defined peer

group of companies, (ii) TGS' return on average capital employed, and (iii) HSE.

Each of the performance metrics is measured for the period 1 January 2017

through 31 December 2019.



The RSUs have been granted to certain non-executive key employees and will also

vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant provided the employee remains

employed at vesting and has achieved a satisfactory performance rating against

their goals over the three year plan period. Upon vesting, the holder of the

RSUs will receive an equivalent number of TGS shares.







Company summary



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil

and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to



extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-

client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production

data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging

services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data

integration solutions.



For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.



Forward-looking statements and contact information



All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact

are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks,

uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon

assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors

include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS'

ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to

acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability.

Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the

forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to

update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange

(OSLO:TGS).



TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter

market under the symbol "TGSGY".





For additional information about this press release please contact:



Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email: sven.larsen(at)tgs.com



Will Ashby

VP HR & Communication

Tel: +1 713 860 2184

Email: will.ashby(at)tgs.com







This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act).













Primary Insiders Warrants 2017:

http://hugin.info/86869/R/2127948/812686.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: TGS via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.tgsnopec.no/



PressRelease by

TGS

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/18/2017 - 05:08

Language: English

News-ID 557007

Character count: 4634

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TGS

Stadt: Asker





Number of hits: 19



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease