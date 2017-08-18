TGS authorizes award of Performance Stock Units and Restricted Stock Units

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ASKER, NORWAY (17 August 2017) - The Board of Directors of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical
Company ASA has authorized the award of PSUs (Performance Stock Units) and RSUs
(Restricted Stock Units) to be granted to 70 key employees of the Company.
The list of primary insiders receiving PSUs and RSUs is attached. In accordance
with the measures approved by the Shareholders of TGS at the Annual General
Meeting on 9 May 2017, the PSUs and the RSUs are secured by free-standing
warrants.
Each PSU represents the right to receive the maximum of one share, while each
RSU represents the right to receive one share.
The PSUs have been granted to members of the executive team and will vest on the
third anniversary of the date of grant provided the executive remains employed
with TGS on the vesting date. Upon vesting, the PSUs will be converted to TGS
shares, depending on performance versus target metrics. The number of shares
will be determined by multiplying the number of PSUs granted by a factor of 0%
to 100%. The factor is determined by performance against three target metrics:
relative return on average capital employed compared against a defined peer
group of companies, (ii) TGS' return on average capital employed, and (iii) HSE.
Each of the performance metrics is measured for the period 1 January 2017
through 31 December 2019.
The RSUs have been granted to certain non-executive key employees and will also
vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant provided the employee remains
employed at vesting and has achieved a satisfactory performance rating against
their goals over the three year plan period. Upon vesting, the holder of the
RSUs will receive an equivalent number of TGS shares.
Company summary
TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil
and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to
extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-
client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production
data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging
services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data
integration solutions.
For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.
Forward-looking statements and contact information
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact
are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon
assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors
include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS'
ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to
acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability.
Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the
forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to
update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.
TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange
(OSLO:TGS).
TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter
market under the symbol "TGSGY".
For additional information about this press release please contact:
Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 90 94 36 73
Email: sven.larsen(at)tgs.com
Will Ashby
VP HR & Communication
Tel: +1 713 860 2184
Email: will.ashby(at)tgs.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act).
Primary Insiders Warrants 2017:
http://hugin.info/86869/R/2127948/812686.pdf
