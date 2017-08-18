Schweiter Technologies: Growth in revenues and focus on core business 3A Composites

Schweiter Technologies

Schweiter Technologies: Growth in revenues and focus on core business 3A

Composites

Horgen, 18 August 2017 - In the first half of 2017 Schweiter Technologies posted

good organic growth in revenues. Net revenues from continuing operations rose

5% (+6% in local currencies) to CHF 485.6 million. The Group reported EBITDA of

CHF 52.6 million (H1 2016: CHF 56.2 million), equivalent to a return on sales of

10.8%. A temporary increase in raw material costs and one-off effects led to a

lower operating profit in the first half of the year in comparative terms. EBIT

amounted to CHF 38.9 million (H1 2016: CHF 43.4 million) and net income from

continuing operations came to CHF 30.9 million (H1 2016: CHF 30.5 million). Net

income increased to CHF 129.5 million (H1 2016: CHF 34.5 million). This includes

income of CHF 98.6 million from discontinued operations (SSM Textile Machinery).

The Group's cash holdings amounted to CHF 232 million.





Schweiter Technologies Group (in CHF m) H1 2017 H1 2016 + / -

---------------------------------------------------------------------





Net revenues 485.6 462.5 +5%



EBITDA 52.6 56.2 -6%



as a % of net revenues 10.8% 12.2%



EBIT 38.9 43.4 -10%



Net income from continuing operations 30.9 30.5 +1%



Net income from discontinued operations 98.6 4.0



Total net income 129.5 34.5





3A Composites received orders amounting to CHF 505.7 million (H1 2016: CHF

498.8 million). Net revenues rose by 5% to CHF 485.6 million (H1 2016: CHF 462.3



million). As a result, EBITDA came to CHF 53.9 million (H1 2016:

CHF 57.9 million). This equates to a return on sales of 11.1%. EBIT amounted to

CHF 40.1 million (H1 2016: CHF 45.1 million). The Display and Architecture

businesses in Europe and the US made particular contributions to the growth in

revenues.



The European Display business once again expanded its market position.

Systematic development of the extensive range of transparent and non-transparent

panels, coupled with a focused approach to sales, resulted in a particularly

sharp rise in revenues compared with the general economic trend. In the American

Display business, a combination of product innovations, a refocusing of sales

and major customer projects even led to a double-digit increase in revenues. A

temporary increase in raw material costs and the delayed contribution to

earnings of adjustments to selling prices resulted in comparatively lower

profitability.



The Architecture business posted double-digit increases in revenues in both

Europe and America. Higher-than-expected start-up costs for a new production

line negatively impacted profitability in the first half of the year. Weaker

demand in China, as well as project delays in the Middle East and India slowed

revenue performance in the Asian Architecture business.



The Core Materials business posted sustained strong demand - level with the

previous year - in both the wind and non-wind sectors. Revenue growth was

constrained by a temporary shortage of balsa wood resulting from unusually heavy

rainfall in Ecuador.



Business in the Transportation sector showed a very pleasing trend, recording

double-digit growth in revenues thanks to high demand in the rail vehicles

segment accompanied by a disproportionately strong increase in profitability.



Outlook

In the second half of the year, business is expected to continue to develop

favourably, with an operating result at least on a par with the first half.

Demand in the Display and Architecture business in Europe and the United States

is expected to be stable. The selective adjustment of selling prices should have

a positive impact on profitability in the second half of the year. Some signs of

recovery are emerging in the Asian Architecture business, while the Core

Materials business is expected to enjoy solid demand.



In addition, the acquisition of Athlone Extrusions in Ireland will further

strengthen the Composites business and make a positive contribution to earnings.



The complete financial statements for the first half of 2017 can be found on our

website, www.schweiter.com.



A media conference on the results for the first half of 2017 for analysts, media

representatives and investors will take place at 11.00 a.m. today at the

Marriott Hotel, Neumühlequai 42, Zurich.



For further information please contact:

Martin Klöti, CFO

Tel. +41 44 718 33 03, fax +41 44 718 34 51, martin.kloeti(at)schweiter.com



Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release (PDF)



The results for the first half of 2017 can be downloaded from the following

link:

Semi-Annual Report 2017 (PDF)







More information:

http://www.schweiter.com



