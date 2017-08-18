Wood-Energy: New application areas thanks to M+M

(PresseBox) - PresseBox) - Since the beginning of June 2017, the steam turbine supplied by M+M Turbinen Technik has been running at the Holzwerk Grasellenbach Monnheimer GmbH at full capacity. The family-run company has now replaced a spilling motor in its plant with a turbine from M+M. The turbine package included a turbo generator set with double heating condensation. With an output of 679 kW in rated operation (maximum 718 kW), the generated energy can be fed into the local grid. Wood fuels make a decisive contribution to a CO2 neutral future. Due to the successful implementation and resource-saving energy generation, this project was more than just a win-win situation. On both sides the positive cooperation is praised. For Markus Monnheimer, deputy managing director of the company, the "compact design, the smooth operation and the pleasant communication with the project leaders" are particularly noteworthy. The Holzwerk Grasellenbach Monnheimer GmbH was founded in 1955 by M. Monnheimer's grandfather and is managed by him in the third generation. Information about the woodworks can be found at http://www.holzwerk-grasellenbach.de.





