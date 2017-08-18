Visit CERATIZIT at EMO 2017 in Hanover  18-23.09.

From 18th to 23rd September the CERATIZIT Group will be presenting its comprehensive product range at the EMO Hanover 2017 at booth B70 in hall 5.

CERATIZIT at EMO 2017 in Hanover (hall 5, booth B70)

(firmenpresse) - With over 2,100 exhibitors and 143,000 visitors from more than 100 countries, EMO Hanover is the world's leading trade fair for the metal working sector.



CERATIZIT Group at EMO Hanover 2017



Join our competence brands Cutting Solutions by CERATIZIT, Hard Material Solutions by CERATIZIT, Toolmaker Solutions by CERATIZIT and Tool Solutions by CERATIZIT as well as our subsidiaries WNT and Klenk (hall 5, booth B70), and Becker Diamantwerkzeuge (hall 4, booth G95) and learn more about our innovative solutions.



For over 95 years, CERATIZIT has been a pioneer developing exceptional hard material products for cutting tools and wear protection. The privately owned company, headquartered in Mamer, Luxembourg, develops and manufactures highly specialized tungsten carbide cutting tools, inserts, rods and wear parts. The CERATIZIT Group is the market leader in several wear part application areas and develops successful new types of hard metal, cermet and ceramic grades used for instance in the wood and stone working industry.

Twittern



