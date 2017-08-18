AustrianStartups Elects New Board Member, Margaret Childs, founder and CEO of METROPOLE  Vienna in English

Margaret Childs, founder and CEO of METROPOLE  Vienna in English Photo: Michèle Pauty

(firmenpresse) - Vienna, 18 August, 2017- CEO and Editor-in-Chief of METROPOLE-Vienna in English, Margaret Childs, was elected to the board of AustrianStartups, and is currently the only female member of the board.



Markus Raunig, the managing director of AustrianStartups announced Childs election to the board at the 49th Stammtisch of AustrianStartups on August 16. Raunig introduced her to the crowd, She has the entrepreneurial experience of building up a publishing company here in Vienna. Margaret has the international background to question what we are doing here in Austria, and she has been part of the startup-scene from the beginning, writing about startups at Die Presse at the time AustrianStartups was founded in 2013.



Childs is replacing founding board member Adiam Emnay who has left the board after moving to Switzerland.



Margaret Childs builds on more than 10 years experience in media. During that time she worked for the Associated Press (AP) Vienna office, and was Managing Editor of The Vienna Review. She has moderated numerous events related to business, startups and the international community. She has authored several travel books about Vienna and Austria, including Europe for Dummies and her most recent publication, Frommers Viennas Day by Day 2017 and has also written for Condé Nast Traveller. She holds a degree in Philosophy of Economics from the University of Vienna. She founded METROPOLE  Vienna in English in October 2015.



Company information / Profile:

METROPOLE is a monthly magazine aimed at expats and global citizens living in Vienna, Austria. Published in English, it provides its readers with everything they need to know to make the most of the city.



AustrianStartups is a neutral, independent and non-profit platform that supports and represents interests for startups in Austria.

