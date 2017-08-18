Net Insight AB: CFO Thomas Bergström leaves Net Insight

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and
resource scheduling, today announces that the company CFO Thomas Bergström has
decided to leave Net Insight at his own request. Thomas joined Net Insight as
CFO in 2009, when the company's total sales were SEK 233 million. Last year, Net
Insight generated total sales of SEK 504 million. The recruitment process to
find a successor has started.
"Making the decision to leave Net Insight wasn't easy. These last few years have
been incredibly stimulating, and I'm proud of the team and the structure I've
participated in building. The global media sector continues to face an exciting
transformation process, with Net Insight well positioned ahead of the future,"
says Thomas Bergström.
"Thomas has been a driving force behind Net Insight's progress in recent years,
and his expertise has been fundamental to the company's expansion on the global
arena. At the same time, he's also developed the Finance department and our
internal structure, and we're now stronger than ever. He also played an
instrumental role in the acquisition of ScheduALL, another key to our success in
recent years. I've really enjoyed working alongside Thomas, and wish him all the
best in the future," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight.
Thomas Bergström will remain in his current position as CFO until leaving the
company in the first quarter 2018.
For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00,
fredrik.tumegard(at)netinsight.net
This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for
publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 am
CET on August 18, 2017.
About Net Insight
Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for
anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media
marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV
audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of
the future, centered on content.
Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality
media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which
creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the
entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to
the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production
companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow
efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business
opportunities.
More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using
Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight
is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information, please visit netinsight.net
