Net Insight AB: CFO Thomas Bergström leaves Net Insight

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and

resource scheduling, today announces that the company CFO Thomas Bergström has

decided to leave Net Insight at his own request. Thomas joined Net Insight as

CFO in 2009, when the company's total sales were SEK 233 million. Last year, Net

Insight generated total sales of SEK 504 million. The recruitment process to

find a successor has started.



"Making the decision to leave Net Insight wasn't easy. These last few years have

been incredibly stimulating, and I'm proud of the team and the structure I've

participated in building. The global media sector continues to face an exciting

transformation process, with Net Insight well positioned ahead of the future,"

says Thomas Bergström.



"Thomas has been a driving force behind Net Insight's progress in recent years,

and his expertise has been fundamental to the company's expansion on the global

arena. At the same time, he's also developed the Finance department and our

internal structure, and we're now stronger than ever. He also played an

instrumental role in the acquisition of ScheduALL, another key to our success in

recent years. I've really enjoyed working alongside Thomas, and wish him all the

best in the future," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight.



Thomas Bergström will remain in his current position as CFO until leaving the

company in the first quarter 2018.



For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00,

fredrik.tumegard(at)netinsight.net



This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public

pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for

publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 am

CET on August 18, 2017.





About Net Insight



Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for

anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media

marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV

audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of

the future, centered on content.



Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality

media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which

creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the

entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to

the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production

companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow

efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business

opportunities.



More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using

Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight

is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



For more information, please visit netinsight.net





