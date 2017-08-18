Hminers Disrupts the Cryptocurrency Market with Powerful, Multi-Algorithm Mining Rigs

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Hminers continues to hit the headlines in the rapidly expanding global market

for cryptocurrency. The Miami-based company has recently introduced three

extremely powerful, multi-algorithm mining rigs that have been designed to

provide maximum hash rate with minimum power consumption.



MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In their relentless efforts to deliver

state-of-the-art products related to cryptocurrency, Hminers has recently

launched three brilliantly designed bitcoin mining rigs. The unique features and

capabilities of the company's new H2U Miner, H4U Miner, and Rack Equipped with

5 x H4U have already grabbed the attention of the cryptocurrency enthusiasts and

experts around the world. An organization with a rich tradition, Hminers

(www.hminers.com) is recognized in the industry as the creator of the first ever

10 nm ASIC Chip in the world.



Cryptocurrency mining is the process of generating new cryptocurrency that

requires a potent combination of a powerful hardware as well as a software. As

the value of these digital currencies depends on the number of units available

on the market, the mining process demands extreme reliability and careful

monitoring.



The most useful features of the new Hminers Mining Rigs are



* H2U Miner: High hash power, power consumption of 1200 Watt, operating

temperature of 0°C to 40°C, rated voltage of 11.60 ~13.00V, High Power and

Long Life Hminers Coolers, noise 28 dB, and weight 11kgs



* H4U Miner: High hash power, power consumption of 1800 Watt, operating

temperature of 0°C to 40°C, rated voltage of 11.60 ~13.00V, noise 30 dB, air

cooling, and weight 16kgs



* Rack Equipped with 5 x H4U: High hash power, power consumption of 1800W x

5, operating temperature of 0°C to 40°C, rated voltage of 11.60 ~13.00V,

noise 30 dB, air cooling, and weight 16 Kgs x 5 + 15 Kgs





The hash rate is one of the most critical factors in the cryptocurrency mining

process, and it refers to the number of times a hash function can be computed

per second. This is a direct indicator of the power of a miner. A higher hash

rate is always desirable while mining because it increases the opportunity to

find the next block. Over the last few years, minimizing the consumption of

electric power associated with the process of mining has emerged as one of the

sternest challenges for the industry professionals.



While designing their new mining rigs, Hminers' primary focus was on the hash

rate and power consumption of these products. The company has also utilized the

latest principles and technology to deliver miners that are multi-algorithm

based. Each of the company's three new products can be used to mine Ethereum,

Dash, and Litecoin, in addition to Bitcoin. Therefore, using these mining rigs,

the miners will be able to switch over to the coin that is most profitable for

them.



Highlighting the company's efforts to develop these mining rigs, a senior

official from Hminers stated, "This is the result of a brilliant hardware design

that allowed us to increase its hash rate to the maximum potential while keeping

the power consumption down. After an intense period of time that consisted in

evaluating, prototyping, and extreme-condition pressure testing our miners are

finally available."



To find out more about the new Hminers Mining Rigs, please

visit https://hminers.com/products/ or https://youtu.be/RdCQXHipW7s



About Hminers: Hminers is one of the most recognizable companies in the

cryptocurrency industry and are the proud creators of the world's first 10 nm

ASIC Chip. The core team of this organization comprises of top level specialists

from globally renowned organizations such as IBM, Microsoft, and Samsung.



Contact:

Adam Lark

info(at)hminers.com

+1 305-203-6542









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hminers via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://https://hminers.com/



PressRelease by

Hminers

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/18/2017 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 557020

Character count: 4594

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hminers

Stadt: Miami





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease