Iceland Leading Indicator - A Slow News Month

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Analytica Composite

Leading Indicator (CLI) for Iceland dropped in July by 0.2 per cent. However,

values for January through July were revised upwards. The CLI indicates growth

may be normalizing. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) may contract in Q2 on the

previous quarter. Nevertheless, growth on the year may still stay above its

long-term trend.



Three of the six components contract on the previous month. After adjusting for

seasonality and long-term trend there is a contraction on the month for both the

number of tourist arrivals and consumer confidence. These constitute the largest

factors contributing to the CLI drop. However, the long-term trend of some

important CLI components remains strong. The main risk factors continue to

include some external factors mainly in relation to the geopolitical situation.



Turning points of the CLI tend to precede turning points in economic activity

relative to trend by approximately six months. Economic activity is measured by

Gross Domestic Product published by the Statistical Bureau of Iceland. The

calculation of Analytica's CLI is based on methodology adopted by the OECD.



There are six components of Analytica's CLI. These are: Fish catches, inflation

adjusted debit card turnover, number of tourists visiting Iceland, the MSCI

World equities index, inflation adjusted imports and the Gallup Index of

Consumer Confidence. For July, three of the six underlying components contract

year on year. Furthermore, three of the six components contract on the previous

month.



Table 1 shows the development of the CLI during the past twelve months. The

value for July drops to 99.5 or by 0.2 per cent. This value serves as an

indicator to economic activity six months into the future, i.e. January 2018. A

value of 100 indicates GDP in line with its long-term trend.









Table 1. Analytica's CLI 2016-2017







Change in % Indication

---------------------------

Index on month YOY for month

--------- ------------ ------------ -------------

2016



July 101.0 0.0 % 0.7 % Jan. 2017



August 101.0 0.0 % 0.4 % Feb.



September 101.0 0.0 % 0.3 % March



October 100.8 -0.2 % 0.0 % April



November 100.5 -0.3 % -0.4 % May



December 100.2 -0.3 % -0.9 % June



2017



January 100.1 -0.2 % -1.2 % July



February 100.2 0.1 % -1.1 % August



March 100.3 0.2 % -0.9 % Sept.



April 100.3 -0.1 % -0.9 % Oct.



May 100.0 -0.3 % -1.1 % Nov.



June 99.7 -0.3 % -1.4 % Dec.



July 99.5 -0.2 % -1.5 % Jan. 2018







The August Composite Leading Indicator is scheduled for release on September

19, 2017.



Further information is provided by Analytica's CEO, Mr. Yngvi Hardarson

Tel. +354 5278890 - email: yngvi(at)analytica.is









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Analytica via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.analytica.is/



PressRelease by

Analytica

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/18/2017 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 557021

Character count: 4095

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Analytica

Stadt: Reykjavik





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease