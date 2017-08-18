Metso to divide its Minerals Services into two business areas

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on August 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EET



Metso will change its business area organization in the Minerals segment. The

current Minerals Services business area will be divided into two separate

business areas: Minerals Services and Minerals Consumables. Both new business

areas will work in close co-operation with the Minerals Capital business to

offer optimal end-to-end solutions for their customers. The heads of the

business areas will report to Metso's President and CEO and they will be members

of Metso's Executive Team. This organizational change will have no impact on

The Minerals Services business area will consist of spare parts and service

solutions as well as supporting distribution and repair center infrastructures.

The Minerals Consumables business area will consist of wear part businesses

together with the foundries and other manufacturing operations as well as supply

"The new structure will allow a natural split of the services businesses and a

clearer focus to drive further growth for services in close co-operation with

the minerals equipment businesses," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of

The new organizational structure will become effective at the beginning of

2018, and the Presidents of the new business areas will be nominated in the near

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates,

recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers

improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by

using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems



to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope

of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000

Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had sales of about EUR

2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 persons in more than 50

