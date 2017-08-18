Wärtsilä to supply 300 MW power plant to Bangladesh's Summit Group

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 18 August 2017 at 12.00 pm EET
The technology group Wärtsilä today announced it had signed a contract with
Bangladesh-based Summit Group to supply equipment totalling 300 MW. The power
plant will be located in Gazipur and comprises eighteen Wärtsilä 46 engines
operating on heavy fuel oil. The scope of supply for this project are the engine
sets along with auxiliaries. The order is added to Wärtsilä's order book for the
third quarter. This is a fast-track delivery, which will be fully completed in
nine months. The equipment is scheduled to be delivered by November 2017 and the
power plant is expected to be fully operational in March 2018.
The Bangladeshi economy, industries and population are growing and this growth
puts strain on power supply and creates a need for more reliable power
generation that can be added to the national grid. Time is also of essence as
new generation will further stabilize power supply. Summit Group appreciates
Wärtsilä's ability to deliver engines quickly. Summit Group and Wärtsilä have
been working together for 20 years and have a strong relationship together.
Previously this year, a contract of 150 MW was signed with the Summit Group in
Gazipur, which - with the new power plant - amounts to a total of 450 MW in the
area.
"We are thrilled that our cooperation with Summit Group continues. They know
from previous experience that we provide them with reliable technology and
equipment and that we are able to complete this project with a tight schedule,"
says Göran Richardsson, Regional Director at Wärtsilä.
Summit Group supplies over 1500 MW to the Bangladesh grid and is regarded as one
of the most reliable and efficient power producers in the country. With this
recently signed contract, Wärtsilä now has an installed base of 3300 MW in
Bangladesh.
Link to image
Caption: The agreement was signed by Mr Mozammel Hossain, Summit Group and Mr
Jillur Rahim, Wärtsilä Energy Solutions
For more information, please contact:
Göran Richardsson
Regional Director, South East Asia
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions
Tel: +358 40 506 0739
goran.richardsson(at)wartsila.com
Kristian Mäkelä
Director, Sales & Marketing
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions
Tel: +358 40 148 3565
kristian.makela(at)wartsila.com
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions in brief
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions is a leading global energy system integrator offering
a broad range of environmentally sound solutions. Our offering includes ultra-
flexible internal combustion engine based power plants, utility-scale solar PV
power plants, energy storage & integration solutions, as well as LNG terminals
and distribution systems. The flexible and efficient Wärtsilä solutions provide
customers with superior value and enable a transition to a more sustainable and
modern energy system. As of 2017, Wärtsilä has 63 GW of installed power plant
capacity in 176 countries around the world.
www.smartpowergeneration.com
Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle
solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable
innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and
economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016,
Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000
employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70
countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com
More information:
http://www.wartsila.com
