Wärtsilä to supply 300 MW power plant to Bangladesh's Summit Group

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 18 August 2017 at 12.00 pm EET



The technology group Wärtsilä today announced it had signed a contract with

Bangladesh-based Summit Group to supply equipment totalling 300 MW. The power

plant will be located in Gazipur and comprises eighteen Wärtsilä 46 engines

operating on heavy fuel oil. The scope of supply for this project are the engine

sets along with auxiliaries. The order is added to Wärtsilä's order book for the

third quarter. This is a fast-track delivery, which will be fully completed in

nine months. The equipment is scheduled to be delivered by November 2017 and the

power plant is expected to be fully operational in March 2018.



The Bangladeshi economy, industries and population are growing and this growth

puts strain on power supply and creates a need for more reliable power

generation that can be added to the national grid. Time is also of essence as

new generation will further stabilize power supply. Summit Group appreciates

Wärtsilä's ability to deliver engines quickly. Summit Group and Wärtsilä have

been working together for 20 years and have a strong relationship together.

Previously this year, a contract of 150 MW was signed with the Summit Group in

Gazipur, which - with the new power plant - amounts to a total of 450 MW in the

area.



"We are thrilled that our cooperation with Summit Group continues. They know

from previous experience that we provide them with reliable technology and

equipment and that we are able to complete this project with a tight schedule,"

says Göran Richardsson, Regional Director at Wärtsilä.



Summit Group supplies over 1500 MW to the Bangladesh grid and is regarded as one

of the most reliable and efficient power producers in the country. With this

recently signed contract, Wärtsilä now has an installed base of 3300 MW in

Bangladesh.





Wärtsilä Energy Solutions in brief

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions is a leading global energy system integrator offering

a broad range of environmentally sound solutions. Our offering includes ultra-

flexible internal combustion engine based power plants, utility-scale solar PV

power plants, energy storage & integration solutions, as well as LNG terminals

and distribution systems. The flexible and efficient Wärtsilä solutions provide

customers with superior value and enable a transition to a more sustainable and

modern energy system. As of 2017, Wärtsilä has 63 GW of installed power plant

capacity in 176 countries around the world.

www.smartpowergeneration.com



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle

solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable

innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and

economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016,

Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000

employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70

countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com









