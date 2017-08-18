Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Expands Sales Organization, Hires Experienced Beverage Professionals

Rob Stefanizzi appointed as Vice President, New York Region Sales Team to Support Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Big Geyser

(firmenpresse) - HICKSVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (NASDAQ: LTEA) (the "Company"), a growth-oriented company focused on the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink ("NARTD") segment in the beverage industry, today announced the appointment of Rob Stefanizzi as Vice President, New York Region. Mr. Stefanizzi will bring with him over the next month a team of proven industry professionals who will be joining the Company as New York dedicated Area Sales Managers.

Mr. Stefanizzi has nearly 20 years of beverage industry experience in the New York metro region, most recently as Director of Sales for Venturing and Emerging Brands at Coca-Cola and prior to that as a Regional Sales Manager at Honest Tea. Additional beverage experience includes Division Sales Manager for Big Geyser and Regional Manager at Apple & Eve. Mr. Stefanizzi's team includes industry veterans with backgrounds at leading beverage organizations including Bai Brands, Big Geyser, Titan Tea, Honest Tea, and Coca-Cola.

As the Vice President, New York Region, Mr. Stefanizzi will be responsible for driving growth in the New York metro region. In particular, he will support the recently announced long-term strategic partnership with Big Geyser, the largest independent non-alcoholic beverage distributor in metro New York.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are proud to have Rob and his team joining the Company during this exciting time of growth. The recently announced strategic partnership with Big Geyser is an incredible opportunity to grow our brand in the New York metro region; this change puts in place a world-class sales force to maximize this significant New York opportunity."

Mr Stefanizzi added, "I am extremely excited with the opportunity presented to me. Long Island Iced Tea® is an amazing brand; Big Geyser is a powerhouse distributor -- I'm thrilled and excited by the potential to grow Long Island Iced Tea® across metropolitan New York."

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company's flagship brand 'The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®', together with 'The Original Long Island Brand Lemonade' are marketed as premium beverages made with non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets 'ALO Juice®' a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company's portfolio of premium brands sits within the 'better-for-you' category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company's mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company's website is .

This press release includes statements of the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, margins, sales, new products and brands, potential joint ventures, potential acquisitions, expenses, profitability, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. You can also identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties, risks and factors relating to its operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These risks include its history of losses and expectation of further losses, its ability to expand its operations in both new and existing markets, its ability to develop or acquire new brands, its relationships with distributors, the success of its marketing activities, the effect of competition in its industry and economic and political conditions generally, including the current economic environment and markets. More information about these and other factors are described in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the discussions contained under the caption "Risk Factors." When considering these forward looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements after the date of this press release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.

