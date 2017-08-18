Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) Partners with Arkansas Company to Apply for Marijuana Cultivation and Dispensary Licenses

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- (the "Company") (OTC PINK: DEWM) today announced that it has partnered with a long-standing Arkansas company in a joint effort to see a cannabis cultivation and dispensary permit to be issued during fourth quarter 2017.

The (the "commission") is responsible for awarding licenses for the operation of medical marijuana cultivation facilities and dispensaries pursuant to . Amendment 98, also known as was voted in by the citizens of Arkansas in November 2016 with a majority vote.

The commission anticipates issuing five (5) cultivation facility licenses and thirty-two (32) dispensary licenses with a maximum of four (4) dispensary licenses in each of the eight geographic zones. Dewmar and its Arkansas affiliate plan to apply for two dispensaries in different zones while singling out one specified location for a cultivation facility.

"Both myself and/or a representative of Dewmar have spent considerable time in Arkansas since December becoming familiar with the business and political landscape within the state. We were fortunate enough to have hired one of the top lobbyists in the State to help us with our goals in Arkansas. His contacts and the introductions he has provided led to my being a guest speaker on the topic of medical marijuana at a local town hall meeting earlier this summer," said CEO of Dewmar International.

Each in Arkansas requires that each out-of-state applicant partner with a 7-year resident of the State. As it relates to the scoring process, the more business experience that the resident has within the State, the better. Dewmar's partner has maintained a large, successful statewide business for over 20 years and has generated many millions of dollars of revenue annually. At this time, Dewmar will not disclose the name of its partner in order to maintain a competitive advantage throughout the application process, which ends on September 18, 2017.

"Over the past nine months, I have met with many of the great people and political leaders in Arkansas. As I have listened to them describe their vision of cannabis cultivation in the State, I believe they have designed a thoughtful and responsible approach to introducing cannabis to its qualified patients," said Dr. Moran. "We bring capital, jobs, community service, technology and training to the table and we believe this comprehensive offering solidifies our chances to be awarded a cultivation and dispensary license by the State of Arkansas," Dr. Moran continued.

If successful, Dewmar expects to utilize its existing HBCU collaboration with and to include to pursue significant opportunities through our continued work with the cannabis plant including new medicines, new consumer goods, advanced crop technology and job creation with the State's new also referred to as .

is a Louisiana certified service-disabled veteran-owned business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as ; the longest placement period of all relaxation beverages in history and ; the top selling in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX; Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA. Dewmar was rated by the as one of the State's top 15 publicly traded companies.

