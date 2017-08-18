B2 Digital to Sponsor Front Street Fights XIII in Boise, Idaho

(firmenpresse) - TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- B2Digital, Incorporated (OTC PINK: BTDG) ("B2Digital") is sponsoring the upcoming Front Street Fights XIII Free Broadcast scheduled for August 18, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.

Under its previously announced event sponsorship agreement, B2Digital will sponsor Front Street Fights XIII via live stream. The Front Street Fights XIII broadcast will take place at CenturyLink Arena in beautiful downtown Boise, ID and will begin at 7:00pm (MST). The event will include a mix of amateur and professional bouts and will feature Luis Cortez facing Ben Beebe in the first-ever FSF Heavyweight Main Event.

A featured amateur bout at the event will include undefeated Hardrock MMA featherweight champion Kellen VanCamp (7-0) against Utah prospect Bryce Edminister. VanCamp will travel from Indiana to represent Hardrock MMA in the first cooperative fighter exchange effort between Front Street Fights and B2Digital.

Other fights on the card include Abraham Campos squaring off against Elmar Umarov, and a rematch from FSF XII between JohnBoy McComas and Ben Hollier. The entire fight card and ticket information can be found at centurylinkarenaboise.com.

You can view the broadcast of the event live and free at

"B2Digital continues to rapidly expand its brand awareness in the MMA marketplace. The audience for the B2Digital Free Broadcasts continues to grow rapidly, with over 400,000 combined Facebook and YouTube video views since we started sponsoring free broadcasts for our MMA Partners, and we look forward to broadcasting another great MMA Event with Front Street Fights XIII in Boise," said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital.

FRONT STREET FIGHTS

Front Street Fights, which made its debut in May of 2014, has quickly become Idaho's Premiere MMA event. Their commitment to fighters first has resulted in such fighters as Jesse Brock, Veta Arteaga, Czar Sklavos, and many more climbing the ladder in the MMA world. In all, more than 20 fighters that have stepped foot inside the FSF cage have advanced on to such promotions as Legacy Fighting Alliance, World Series of Fighting, and Bellator. The success of Front Street Fights has attracted such promotions as Legacy Fighting Alliance (previously known as RFA), and Bellator to put on shows from CenturyLink Arena. Front Street Fights hosts four events per year, and all information on current and upcoming events can be found at centurylinkarenaboise.com, or by following them on Facebook and Twitter ((at)FrontStFights).

About B2Digital, Incorporated



B2Digital, Incorporated is a full service Live Event Sports Company. Since its restructuring in early 2017, the company has been led by a management team with over 30 years of global experience developing more than 20 companies in the Sports, Television, Entertainment, Digital Distribution and Banking Transaction industries. As part of its growth strategy, B2Digital intends to continue to develop and acquire assets meeting its business model with the goal of becoming a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company.

B2Digital is currently building an integrated LIVE Event Minor League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, through the creation and development of Minor League champions expected to graduate to MMA Major Leagues from the B2 Fighting Series. The company intends to continue to sponsor and operate LIVE Events, acquire existing MMA Promotions, and invite those champions to the B2 Fighting Series Regional and National Championship Series. Throughout this process, B2Digital expects to own all media and merchandising rights, as well as the digital distribution networks for the B2 Fighting Series.

B2Digital's future plans beyond its initial growth strategy include the addition of Sports, Leagues, Tournaments and Special Events to its LIVE Event content. The company hopes to capitalize on its technology and business model to broaden the revenue base of the Live Events core business.

B2Digital also expects to develop and expand its B2 LIVE Event Systems and Technologies. These include Systems for Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV (Pay per View), Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our other filings with the OTC Markets. Our public filings with the OTC Markets are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at

