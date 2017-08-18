US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03609 for each Preferred share, or 5.25% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable September 8, 2017 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2017.
US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
1-877-478-2372
416-304-4443
More information:
http://www.financial15.com/
