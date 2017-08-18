iOFFICE Lassos Its Third Year on the Inc. 5000 List

Ranks in Top 5 Among Houston-based Software Companies

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Today, Inc. announced that iOFFICE had made the prestigious list for the third year in a row. Now in its 36th year, the honors the most successful privately held companies that make up America's most innovative sector -- small businesses. Companies such as Zillow, Yelp and Pandora, whose names are synonymous with innovation, have previously been included on the list, and iOFFICE is thrilled to be part of this incredible tradition.

iOFFICE has made great strides this year with new customers, channel partners, and its newest employee experience solution, . iOFFICE has grown an astonishing 59% over the past three years, and has moved up a total of 354 spots from last year alone. Additionally, iOFFICE ranks number 50 in the fastest growing software companies in Texas and number five among Houston's software companies. The company also ranks among the top 100 fastest growing companies in Houston on the Inc. 5000.

"Three times is more than a charm -- it's a sign that our team and our customers love the employee experience work that is at the heart of iOFFICE," said Co-Founder and CMO Elizabeth Dukes. "We're proud to be among the fastest growing Texas-based companies that are taking the Inc. 5000 by storm."

is the leading workforce-centric IWMS software and the only 100% SaaS platform designed for the Digital Workplace. iOFFICE equips facilities, CRE, and workplace leaders with the real-time data and mobile tools to plan for the future of their workforce and workplace. iOFFICE HUMMINGBIRD is the first Employee Experience solution that allows employees to find, request, use and reserve the spaces, information, people and events they need while automatically collecting critical business intelligence. The iOFFICE MARKETPLACE is a growing network of vetted application partners offering from energy optimization, digital signage and wayfinding apps that use the iOFFICE platform. To learn how more than 2.4M users at 1400 fast-moving companies like Adobe, Big Fish Games, Dynegy, FBL, Sephora, Sodexo, SPX, Under Armour and more are creating the most productive workplaces on earth, visit and connect with iOFFICE on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn (at)iOFFICE.

Bethany Morris

iOFFICE

