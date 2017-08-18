Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06250 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable September 8, 2017 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2017.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on August 31, 2017 will receive a dividend of $0.06250 per share based on the VWAP of $7.50 payable on September 8, 2017. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders continue to receive prime plus 0.75% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $9.48 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.31 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.79.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Contacts:

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443





More information:

http://www.primedividend.com



PressRelease by

Prime Dividend Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/18/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 557038

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Prime Dividend Corp.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease