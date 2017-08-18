/ Personal Finance


Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

ID: 557039
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05208 for each Preferred share ($0.625 annualized). Distributions are payable September 8, 2017 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.75 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.01 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.76 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
1-877-478-2372
416-304-4443



More information:
http://www.lifesplit.com/



Keywords (optional):

canadian-life-companies-split-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/18/2017 - 13:00
Language: English
News-ID 557039
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Life Companies Split Corp.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 32

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Personal Finance




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z