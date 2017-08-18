North American Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Marketwired: North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable September 8, 2017 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2017.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $11.05 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.76 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.81.
The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.
Contacts:
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
More information:
http://www.financial15.com
Date: 08/18/2017 - 13:00
Language: English
News-ID 557040
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: North American Financial 15 Split Corp.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 38
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.