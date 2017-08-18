/ Personal Finance


Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares 161st Consecutive Monthly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 161st consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable September 8, 2017 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $19.60 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.06 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $26.66.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.

Contacts:
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443



More information:
http://www.dividend15.com



