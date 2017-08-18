Dividend 15 Split Corp. II: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04375 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable September 8, 2017 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $11.80 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.66 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.46.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443





More information:

http://www.dividend15.com



PressRelease by

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/18/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 557043

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Dividend 15 Split Corp. II

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease