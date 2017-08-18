Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07058 per Equity share. The distribution is payable September 8, 2017 to shareholders on record as of August 31, 2017.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on August 31, 2017 will receive a dividend of $0.07058 per share based on the VWAP of $8.47 payable on September 8, 2017. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $5.32 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

