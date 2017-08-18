/ Personal Finance


TDb Split Corp Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

ID: 557048
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable September 8, 2017 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2017.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $4.90 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.28 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $10.18.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Contacts:
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443



More information:
http://www.tdbsplit.com/



Keywords (optional):

tdb-split-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/18/2017 - 13:00
Language: English
News-ID 557048
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: TDb Split Corp.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 56

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Personal Finance




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z