TDb Split Corp Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable September 8, 2017 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2017.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $4.90 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.28 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $10.18.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443





More information:

http://www.tdbsplit.com/



PressRelease by

TDb Split Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/18/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 557048

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TDb Split Corp.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease