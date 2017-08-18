Ecom Products Group Announces Completion of International Brands Direct Acquisition

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Keith Holloway, Chief Executive Officer of Ecom Products Group Corporation ("EPG" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: EPGC) announced today the completion of the acquisition of International Brands Direct (IBD).

EPG today, as part of its continuing strategy to build out a complete, international e-commerce offering, has fully completed its acquisition of International Brands Direct (IBD). EPG provides services, solutions and a platform allowing clients to connect with high growth international markets. IBD offers 2 distinct platforms for clients to broaden their reach.

offers affordable fashion brands to customers all over the globe while currently targeting the US, Europe and Asia. lists high-profile destinations to visit in key cities across the world. Current listings include Shop New York, Shop London, Shop LA among others.

IBD also partners with leading fashion magazines to grow its social sector presence. Specifically, to reach Asia, the company also has a dedicated, Chinese language ?app accessing millions of Chinese consumers. IBD's current clients include Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Century 21 Departments store, Westfield, Blank NYC and Robert Graham among others.

Holloway stated, "IBD was a key acquisition for us as it allows brands to affordably reach millions of international customers that were not available to them before. When you add in their shop abroad program, it lines up perfectly with what we are building at EPG. Through platform partnerships, acquisitions or development, we will continue to grow our global footprint."

EPG is using its e-commerce services and solutions operations in the USA, Europe and Asia to allow brands to search, connect, communicate and transact with international consumers. This provides a low cost, high impact solution to grow brands, conduct product promotions as well as ongoing sales. This fills a great need for companies as many brands prefer to sell direct to consumers via mobile and online.

Ecom Products Group is a marketing, sales, e-commerce and logistics company, with offices in London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York and Florida. EPG owns its own resources in key European, Asian and China markets and offers e-commerce services, from marketing, sales and logistics, to dedicated sector solutions and is also building-out a number of social-based e-commerce platforms.

EPG, through its' offices and services, can allow consumer-brands to enter and expand in new markets, under either a service or partnership model. We assist clients , , and with consumers.

For more information about Ecom Products Group, visit the website . If you wish to be added to our mailing list, please email

This release contains "forward-looking statements". "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors, and other risks. At the time of this release the Company lacks the financial capabilities to meet its financial obligations and its management expects to dilute the Company's shares to raise the necessary operating capital. Based upon industry standards the Company would be considered highly speculative and lacks any competitive advantage over its competition. Additional risks you should consider are that this list is limited and additional risks not mentioned may apply: failure to meet the Company's financial and contractual obligations, you should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. Furthermore, no information in this press release should be considered as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, operating results or stock price.

Keith Holloway



CEO-Director

Ecom Products Group



727.828.9755

PressRelease by

Ecom Products Group Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/18/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 557050

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ecom Products Group Corporation

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease