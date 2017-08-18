TEN Expands its Strategic Relationship by Chartering Two Additional Suezmaxes to a Major US Oil Concern

(firmenpresse) - ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- TEN, LTD. (NYSE: TNP), a leading crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced the expansion of its long term strategic alliance with a major US oil concern. Two suezmax vessels have been chartered for three years, bringing the relationship to six vessels. These charters are scheduled to commence in early September upon completion of the current employment of each vessel and contain profit sharing arrangements.

"We are pleased that these new charters not only solidify the Company's cash generating ability and visibility, but also emphasize the fleet's competitive advantage when seeking to secure charters with high quality oil concerns," stated Mr. George Saroglou, Chief Operating Officer of TEN. "With more than 75% of the fleet in secured employment, resulting to $1.5 billion already in minimum secured revenues and the possibility of generating considerable additional income through profit sharing, we are very confident that TEN will be one of the prime beneficiaries going forward once we enter the seasonally stronger fourth quarter and beyond," Mr. Saroglou concluded.

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. TEN's pro-forma fleet, including one Aframax tanker under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

