World of Dance Announces 14 City Live Tour Featuring the World's Best Dancers, Leading YouTube Sensations and Dance Icons

Tickets on Sale Friday, August 18 at www.worldofdance.com/events

(firmenpresse) - FULLERTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Hot off of the wildly successful premiere season of NBC's "World of Dance," the #1 new series of the summer World of Dance announces its fall live tour, WOD Live. Featuring the best dancers from across all genres incorporating both local and national talent, the multi-city tour will bring the excitement and creativity straight from the television to your town. The tour kicks off in Moncton, Canada on Tuesday, October 17th at The Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick, full tour schedule is below. WOD Live tour will include the greatest dance innovators and feature amazing dance skills and brilliance, while offering family friendly entertainment.

World of Dance Live offers breathtaking dance skills which represent the spirit of originality, expression, and dedication. The WOD mission is to break down barriers, promote community goodwill, and is a commitment to the dancers and the fans beyond what happens on any given stage.

WOD Live consists of engaging and interactive 90-minute dance showcases which include the hottest stars and dance icons from YouTube and television, a signature host, talent meet and greets and autograph sessions. WOD Live brings World of Dance to life, attracting some of the most celebrated dancers and fans from across the globe, crossing boundaries, and bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together through the universal language of dance. Showcases include dance troupes, soloists, duets, and youth groups with multiple genre performances which include hip hop, ballet, contemporary, and ballroom.

The tour is produced by World of Dance, the premier brand in dance entertainment. World of Dance offers successful multi-level platforms which gives a stage to the world's most influential dancers and adds yet another avenue for dancers to showcase their talent while letting audiences around the country engage and see the artistry up close.

"We are proud to introduce the WOD Live tour that provides dynamic showcases by the dance industry's elite dancers touring 14 cities around the country celebrating creative expression in all its forms. Join us for high energy, spectacular shows designed to get the audience engaged and on their feet," said Dave Gonzalez, President of World of Dance.

Please visit for more information regarding tickets and details.

World of Dance is the preeminent global dance brand, combining the world's largest international urban dance competition with the largest digital platform for dance driving more than 30 million monthly views, and now the inspiration for the new television dance competition of the same name airing on NBC with Jennifer Lopez. What began in 2008 as a single event has become a continent-spanning, tour de force of human spirit and sick dance moves. The World of Dance Tour attracts YouTube stars, industry icons, and tens of thousands of fans to events in more than 30 countries, spanning the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia. No animosity. Just pure, awe-inspiring movement. World-renown dancer and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek Hough, as well as Grammy Award-winning singer NE-YO, joined Jennifer Lopez at the judges table for the unparalleled World of Dance competition series, hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum. In partnership with NBC, Universal Television Alternative Studios and Nuyorican Productions, the 10-episode series brought the world's elite dancers together to compete in epic battles of artistry, precision and athleticism for a life-altering grand prize of $1 million.

PressRelease by

World of Dance

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/18/2017 - 13:05

Language: English

News-ID 557052

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: World of Dance

Stadt: FULLERTON, CA





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease