Gildan supports JCPenney Pair Up Giving Promotion through its Gold Toe(R) Brand

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Gildan (TSX: GIL)(NYSE: GIL) has partnered with JCPenney to donate a free pair of socks to children in need for every pair of Gold Toe® socks sold at JCPenney's through this special buy one, give one promotion. In total, Gildan has committed to donate up to 100,000 pairs of socks to those in need through the back-to-school Pair Up promotion.

"We are honored to partner with the JCPenney® Pair Up promotion to provide children in need with basic necessities as they prepare to start their school year," said Eric Lehman, President, Gildan USA. "We are excited to support JCPenney in addressing the crucial need for basic clothing items among children in low-income families."

According to a JCPenney commissioned study of youth across the United States, 40% of low income parents worry about their children having enough undergarments and 55% of parents of children who did not have basic undergarments stated their kids wanted to skip school or refused to go because they were ashamed or embarrassed. In response to this issue, the JCPenney Pair Up promotion supports children in need by facilitating free access to basic essentials.

The JCPenney Pair Up promotion ran from August 1-15, 2017. For every pack of kids' socks and underwear sold at JCPenney, the retailer will donate a pack, up to 750,000 packs of socks or underwear.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer and marketer of quality branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery, and shapewear. The Company sells its products under a diversified portfolio of company-owned brands, including the Gildan®, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Peds®, MediPeds®, and Therapy Plus brands. Sock products are also distributed through the Company's exclusive U.S. sock license for the Under Armour® brand, and a wide array of products are also marketed through a global license for the Mossy Oak® brand. The Company's products are sold in two primary markets, namely the printwear and retail markets. The Company distributes its products in printwear markets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. In retail markets, the Company sells its products to a broad spectrum of retailers primarily in the U.S. and Canada and also manufactures for select leading global athletic and lifestyle consumer brands.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. These facilities are strategically located to efficiently service the quick replenishment needs of Gildan's customers. With over 48,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive corporate social responsibility promotion embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at and , respectively.

Contacts:



Media inquiries:

Garry Bell

Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications

(514) 744-8600





More information:

http://www.gildan.com



PressRelease by

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/18/2017 - 13:14

Language: English

News-ID 557054

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gildan Activewear Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease