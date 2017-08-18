XPO Logistics Honors Driver William Henderson for Three Million Accident-Free Miles

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
GREENWICH, Conn. - August 18, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), one of the
largest providers of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America,
has recognized professional driver William Henderson for surpassing three
million miles on the road without a preventable accident.
On August 17, 2017, Henderson was honored at XPO's Savannah, Ga., service center
in a ceremony attended by public officials. Dignitaries included Carl Gilliard,
a member of the Georgia House of Representatives for District 162; Chatham
County Sheriff John Wilcher; and Captain Jeremy Vickery of the Georgia State
Patrol. Representative Gilliard presented Henderson with the Outstanding Georgia
Citizen award.
Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business for XPO Logistics, said, "Bill has
set an example for all drivers in our industry by achieving a perfect safety
record of three million consecutive, accident-free miles. We thank him for
upholding our XPO values, and commend him for this exceptional milestone."
XPO is a global leader in transportation and logistics and the second largest
provider of LTL service in North America. The company has been recognized
by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for 2017. Its commercial driving
schools provide students with free tuition, income while training, and a quality
driving career upon graduation. For more information, visit the careers page on
the company's website.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of
cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the
world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology
and physical assets in 31 countries, with over 90,000 employees and 1,435
locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their
goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two
reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its
business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service.
XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European
headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com.
Media Contact:
Erin Kurtz, 1-203-489-1586
Erin.Kurtz(at)xpo.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://xpologistics.com
Date: 08/18/2017 - 14:30
Language: English
News-ID 557061
Character count: 2927
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: XPO Logistics, Inc.
Stadt: Greenwich
Number of hits: 63
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.