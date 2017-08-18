XPO Logistics Honors Driver William Henderson for Three Million Accident-Free Miles

GREENWICH, Conn. - August 18, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), one of the

largest providers of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America,

has recognized professional driver William Henderson for surpassing three

million miles on the road without a preventable accident.



On August 17, 2017, Henderson was honored at XPO's Savannah, Ga., service center

in a ceremony attended by public officials. Dignitaries included Carl Gilliard,

a member of the Georgia House of Representatives for District 162; Chatham

County Sheriff John Wilcher; and Captain Jeremy Vickery of the Georgia State

Patrol. Representative Gilliard presented Henderson with the Outstanding Georgia

Citizen award.



Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business for XPO Logistics, said, "Bill has

set an example for all drivers in our industry by achieving a perfect safety

record of three million consecutive, accident-free miles. We thank him for

upholding our XPO values, and commend him for this exceptional milestone."



XPO is a global leader in transportation and logistics and the second largest

provider of LTL service in North America. The company has been recognized

by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for 2017. Its commercial driving

schools provide students with free tuition, income while training, and a quality

driving career upon graduation. For more information, visit the careers page on

the company's website.



About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of

cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the

world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology

and physical assets in 31 countries, with over 90,000 employees and 1,435

locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their



goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two

reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its

business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service.

XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European

headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com.



Media Contact:

Erin Kurtz, 1-203-489-1586

Erin.Kurtz(at)xpo.com









